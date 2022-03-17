Genshin Impact 2.6 Livestream: When and where to watch

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo recently announced the official date and time for their new update's livestream. The 2.6 Special Program is set to be broadcast this Friday, March 18, 2022, at 08.00 am (UTC-4) and will cover all the content arriving in the most recent 2.6 version updates. Additionally, the livestream will disclose three redeem codes for players to claim free 300 Primogems and other rewards.

Kamisato Ayato will also make his very first appearance on the featured banner and there will be a few character reruns alongside him in the upcoming version. The article will cover when and where fans can watch the 2.6 livestream.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 03/18/2022 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



Genshin Impact: When and where can players watch the 2.6 Special Program

Leaked official artwork of version 2.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The official Twitter handle of Genshin Impact has recently released the date and time for the 2.6 Special Program. Since many players are not in the UTC timezone, it can be easy for players to miss the livestream due to miscalculations. To help players avoid that, a list of timings has been mentioned after converting them to their respective timezones.

Players playing on American servers can refer to the following timezones:

HAST: 2.00 am

AKST: 4.00 am

PST: 5.00 am

MST: 6.00 am

CST: 7.00 am

EST: 8.00 am

Players playing on the European servers can refer to the following timezones:

GMT: 3.00 pm

WET: 3.00 pm

CET: 4.00 pm

EET: 5.00 pm

MSK: 6.00 pm

Players playing on Asian servers can refer to the following timezones:

IST: 8.30 pm

BJT / CST: 11.00 pm

PHST: 11.00 pm

KST: 12.00 am

JST: 12.00 am

It is worth mentioning that the timings mentioned above refer to the Special Program happening live in English. The Chinese version of the Special Program will go live much earlier than the English version.

Players can watch the Genshin Impact 2.6 Special Program live this Friday on:

Twitch (English version)

YouTube (Korean version)

Bilibili (Chinese version)

In case players miss the Special Program, they can watch the English version which will be uploaded on YouTube. Genshin Impact’s official YouTube channel will upload the English version four hours after the livestream ends.

