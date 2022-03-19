Genshin Impact 2.6 update: List of all five upcoming events with descriptions

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream has revealed five upcoming events will be taking place in the forthcoming update. Some of these events have already been leaked, although there is still plenty of content to discuss pertaining to what was shown in the recent Special Program.

The five events featured in the upcoming update are:

Hues of the Violet Court Spices From the West Vibro-Crystal Research Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens Ley Line Overflow

Ley Line Overflow is an old recurring event that has been featured three times beforehand. The remaining four will be brand new to Genshin Impact 2.6, with the Hues of the Violet Court being the most important one in the update.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Upcoming events

Hues of the Violet Garden (Image via miHoYo)

Hues of the Violet Garden has four major parts to it:

The Moon and Star Inscribe Theater Mechanicus Clash of the Lone Blades The Floral Courtyard

The Moon and Star Inscribe has the player meeting a bard from Mondstadt who wants to be inspired by poetic themes. Travelers will take pictures based on those themes and choose the lines of poetry they prefer.

Theater Mechanicus has already been in the game twice beforehand. Travelers will go through the stages with new Stage Features. They will also equip Wondrous Sticks prior to entering these stages. Players will also place Mechanici to help them handle incoming enemies.

An example of a player trying to parry an incoming attack (Image via miHoYo)

The third major part of Hues of the Violet Garden in Genshin Impact 2.6 is Clash of the Lone Blades. It's a challenge where the Traveler will duel a foe using only their sword (so no Elemental Skill or Burst). They will have access to a new mechanic known as parrying, which will reduce incoming damage and give them an advantage over their foes.

Finally, The Floral Courtyard has the player organizing some plants to follow a particular floral theme in Genshin Impact 2.6. There are different parts to consider per theme, such as:

Base

Floral Scene

Main Flower (Front-Left)

Main Flower (Front-Center)

Main Flower (Front-Right)

Main Flower (Back-Left)

Main Flower (Back-Center)

Main Flower (Back-Right)

Spices From the West (Image via miHoYo)

A woman from Sumeru wants to do research on seasonings, so she enlists the Traveler to help her in Genshin Impact 2.6. Players will make seasonings based on recipes while also taste-testing these dishes.

Recipes will be unlocked over time, with all of them being available by the end of Spice From the West's duration. The actual event itself involves the player moving a needle on a slider (somewhat reminiscent of the general cooking minigame). Players will be fine as long as they follow the instructions and get that needle where it needs to be.

Vibro-Crystal Research (Image via miHoYo)

This Genshin Impact 2.6 event involves the player helping a researcher from Fontaine near The Chasm. Travelers will have to connect the Transmitter and Receiver Crystals to create effects that will assist them in defeating the enemies for some rewards.

Different Vibro-Crystals will give parties varying buffs. Transmitter Crystals control the buff's triggers, while Receiver Crystals can trigger the buff if certain conditions are met.

Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens (Image via miHoYo)

The final new event in Genshin Impact 2.6 is Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens. Here, Travelers must help a woman named Asagiri by taking pictures based on her requirements. These requirements vary from picture to picture, with one example being the player using an Elemental Burst in the location.

The Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream also briefly mentions that the Ley Line Overflow will return in the next update. This Special Program merely states that Travelers should pay attention to future announcements for more updates on it.

It's an old event that essentially doubles a player's rewards from a Ley Line up to three times a day.

