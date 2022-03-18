How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact: Livestream redeem codes revealed

With the Genshin Impact 2.6 live stream, players get a lot of information on upcoming updates and events. Players are excited for the new Hydro character Ayato Kamisato, alongside his banner partner Venti, which ranges from new characters to reruns.

However, to get these characters, one requires a sufficient amount of currencies to pull in their preferred banner. Thankfully, the recent live stream revealed a few codes that will, in turn, grant everyone a set amount of Primogems.

Free Primogem codes and how to get them in Genshin Impact

Primogems are one of the most significant currencies controlling the entire Gacha economy in Genshin Impact. The game proves these currencies via various weekly events, daily activities, or straight-up from shops by buying Genesis Crystals.

The codes for free primogems from the version 2.6 live stream are as follows:

AB7CKBVQULE5: 100 Primogems and 10 Fine Enhancement Ores

3TPUKSV8C5X9: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit

UT7C2TD8C5ZD: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

Redeem these codes via different consoles and official website

1) PC, Mobile, and PlayStation in-game process

PC settings for code redemption (Image via Hoyoverse)

To redeem the code via the in-game settings are as follows:

Log inside the game and head to the main menu via the Paimon icon on the top-left. Click on the settings tab located with the cogwheel icon. Once you're in, head to the Accounts tab located towards the bottom of the screen, the second last option. Click on the "Redeem Now" option on the right side of the screen. Paste or type in the code you're trying to redeem and click on "Exchange." Typically, you can now check the in-game email to get the Primogems.

2) Official website

Code redemption website (Image via Hoyoverse)

Aside from putting in the code inside the game, you can also head to the code redemption website to redeem your gems. Follow these steps inside the site:

Head to the official website from here. Log in using your official credentials. Type the code in the blank space saying, "Enter redemption code." Click on Redeem to get the Primogems via your in-game email.

Genshin Impact v2.6 is all set to go live on March 30.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen