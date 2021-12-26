How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream codes for free Primogems

As anticipated, the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream has dropped three redeem codes for viewers that will reward them with Primogems. Each redeem code grants 100 Primogems, implying that players can get a total of 300 Primogems by redeeming all three codes.

The codes were dropped in the live stream at random intervals, and here's how to redeem them for free rewards.

Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream codes for free Primogems

The following redeem codes were revealed in the Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream:

SA7V2DRZGAU5

(The two remaining codes will be updated here as the livestream progresses)

Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream drops redeem code for free Primogems (Image via Twitch)

How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream codes

There are two ways through which Genshin Impact players can redeem the aforementioned codes.

Official Genshin Impact code redemption website

The first and quickest way to redeem codes is the official Genshin Impact website. The developers have created a dedicated website for code redemption, which naturally makes the process much easier.

Copy the code that you want to redeem.

Visit the Genshin Impact code redemption site

Select the server in which you play the game and enter the character nickname. The site automatically tracks your account and UID.

Paste/carefully type the redeem code and click on Redeem.

In-game method

Another method to redeem codes is by opening Genshin Impact and following these steps:

After opening Genshin Impact, click on the Paimon Menu that is located at the top left corner of the screen.

Choose the settings option on the bottom left corner.

In Settings, click on the Account tab and scroll down to Redeem Now.

Paste/carefully type the desired redeem code and click on the Exchange button.

The rewards from the redeem codes are sent to players via in-game email. It is worth noting that only adventurers above AR 10 can use the redeem code feature in Genshin Impact.

Hence, players who've just started playing the game should make sure that they've reached AR 10 before the redeem codes from the 2.4 live stream expire.

All in all, the Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream lived up to expectations with the announcements that revolved around Enkanomiya, Shenhe, and Yun Jin. The community was already having a blast while playing with Arataki Itto and Gorou, but from the looks of it, the best is yet to come.

