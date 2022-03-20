Genshin Impact 2.6 event to give away free 4-star character Xingqiu

The recent Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream revealed that players could get a free Xingqiu copy in the Hues of the Violet Garden event. The Special Program didn't go too in-depth about how players can get him, but there are older leaks that discuss this topic.

For reference, the livestream merely stated "Meet the Invitation Criteria and Invite" above a picture of him.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks state that players must complete the last stage of all four "minigames" of the Hues of the Violet Garden event to get him. Xingqiu is one of the best 4-star characters in the game, so getting a copy of him for free is well worth the hassle.

How to get a free Xingqiu copy in an upcoming Genshin Impact 2.6 event

Hues of the Violet Garden will give away a free Xingqiu copy (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers already knew that Xingqiu would be the free 4-star character in this update, thanks to several leaks. Seeing him in the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream was a nice confirmation, and part of that livestream did mention how players could get Xingqiu:

"After participating in all four of these special event game modes and reaching certain criteria, Travelers will be able to invite Xingqiu to join their team for free, so don't forget to try out all the events."

That part aligns with what the Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks state about his unlock method.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel These minigames reward a total of 680 primogems (not including story quest rewards).



You need to complete the last stages of all 4 minigames (including defeating "The Mightiest Warrior", who can block all attacks other than your parry) before you can redeem a Xingqiu for free. These minigames reward a total of 680 primogems (not including story quest rewards).You need to complete the last stages of all 4 minigames (including defeating "The Mightiest Warrior", who can block all attacks other than your parry) before you can redeem a Xingqiu for free.

The four "minigames" are the four event modes that the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream covered:

The Moon and Star Inscribe Theater Mechanicus Clash of the Lone Blades The Floral Courtyard

"The Mightiest Warrior" refers to an enemy that the player fights in the Clash of the Lone Blades subevent. Travelers will have to master the parry mechanic (a brand new feature exclusive to Clash of the Lone Blades) if they want to get Xingqiu.

Other than that, Travelers only have to complete all four of these event modes fully.

Completing Hues of the Violet Garden to get a free copy of Xingqiu

The Moon and Star Inscribe (Image via miHoYo)

The first event mode that Travelers should know about in Genshin Impact 2.6's Hues of the Violet Garden is The Moon and Star Inscribe. Essentially, they'll take photos to inspire a bard from Mondstadt for the sake of poetry.

As long as players know the general layout of Inazuma's terrain, they should be fine.

Theater Mechanicus (Image via miHoYo)

The second event mode of note is Theater Mechanicus. Veteran players should be familiar with it, as it's been in the game in two separate events before its appearance in Genshin Impact 2.6:

February 10, 2021 - February 28, 2021

August 12, 2021 - August 26, 2021

This version comes with a few quality-of-life changes, such as reducing the time necessary to play through it. Otherwise, they can utilize various Mechanici and Wondrous Sticks to help them overcome any enemies here.

Clash of the Lone Blades (Image via miHoYo)

Clash of the Lone Blades is also a part of Hues of the Violet Garden in Genshin Impact 2.6. This event mode features the Traveler fighting various foes in a one-on-one duel with nothing but their sword. No Elemental Skill or Burst is available here; only parries are allowed.

The parry mechanic is unique to this event, as it's a defensive stance that can reduce incoming damage and allow them to get an attack off on their foe if they perform a Perfect Parry.

The Floral Courtyard (Image via miHoYo)

The final sub-event of Hues of the Violet Garden is The Floral Courtyard. Travelers will be organizing ikebana of different parts, consisting of:

Base

Floral Scene

Main Flower (Front-Left)

Main Flower (Front-Center)

Main Flower (Front-Right)

Main Flower (Back-Left)

Main Flower (Back-Center)

Main Flower (Back-Right)

Travelers will need to organize the floral courtyard based on a theme that is assigned to them. On a related note, Ikebanas in this Genshin Impact 2.6 event can be taken to the Serenitea Pot.

Childe💧🐳 @Childe_txt // We'll also get a free Xingqiu once we finish the event! // We'll also get a free Xingqiu once we finish the event! https://t.co/bdrKjDrRRe

That is every major part of the Hues of the Violet Garden event. As long as Travelers complete all four event modes, they should be able to receive Xingqiu in Genshin Impact 2.6.

