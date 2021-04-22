The Serenitea Pot system seems to be one of the most interesting updates to Genshin Impact in a long time.

There are several noteworthy aspects to explain regarding the Serenitea Pot system in Genshin Impact. While it's known that it will be introduced in the 1.5 update, there are still a lot of things players need to know. In particular, there is still the matter of players needing to know what the Trust Rank and Realm Currency are (not to mention crafting and furnishings).

The housing system won't be finished by the 1.5 update. Players will be able to use the system to a great degree in the 1.5 update of Genshin Impact, but a lot of the functionality will be expanded upon in future updates. That being said, there are still some good rewards for using this new feature.

Genshin Impact Serenitea pot system: Trust rank, Realm currency, crafting, and furnishing explained

The new housing system is going to bring a lot of new things to the table. All of the features are cohesive and synergize with one another, so it's vital to see some of the individual aspects so players can better understand how the new system works.

What is the Trust Rank?

Fundamentally, Trust Rank works a lot like a player's Adventure Rank. Not in the manner of how a player levels it up; rather, the UI and level-up rewards are similar in function. With Trust Rank, players will be able to unlock various rewards related to furniture (in addition to everybody's favorite currency in Primogems).

To level up one's Trust Rank, the player needs to craft and furnish their home. Various furnishings can be obtained through the Trust Rank system, but that doesn't mean players are limited to just that. Genshin Impact players can also obtain furnishings through some new vendors, such as the Realm Depot and Teapot Traveling Salesman.

The Teapot Traveling Salesman is interesting, as his stock refreshes every week. However, players could also visit other players' realms to see if that Teapot Traveling Salesman is selling something different. Of course, all of this does depend on a new particular currency within Genshin Impact.

What is Realm Currency?

Realm Currency's official in-game description is "Currency of the realm. Used within the Serenitea Pot to exchange for various items." One way to acquire the brand new currency is to empty out the Jar of Riches in Genshin Impact.

The Jar of Riches holds a finite amount of currency (300 as seen on one of the miHoYo blog posts), which the player must empty. It's that simple. However, it should be reiterated that the Jar of Riches holds a finite amount of currency at any given time, so players should plan on emptying it regularly.

Otherwise, the player won't get any new Realm Currency. Players might also obtain Realm Currency via other means pertaining to realms in Genshin Impact. For example, Adeptal Energy is needed to generate more Realm Currency.

To get more Adeptal Energy, players need to furnish their home more. More furnishings means more energy, which the player can use to their advantage for wanting to furnish even more new stuff.

What is crafting?

Crafting is quite simple in Genshin Impact. Players put in some resources and they will acquire new furnishing to use in their home. This, in turn, will increase their Trust Rank. The only limits to a player's crafting potential are:

Whether or not the player knows the recipe

Whether or not the player has the materials to build said recipe

The second point is significant, as some players might worry about how they'll get the materials to build their ideal home in Genshin Impact. These materials can be found anywhere in the open world of Genshin Impact, which means players don't have to be couped up in their homes all day.

The various ores found in the Genshin Impact world will likely be a fundamental part of this new crafting system. Trees can also be chopped down so their wood can be used as a material.

What is furnishing?

Furnishing is the bread and butter of Genshin Impact's new housing system. Players use the new Realm Currency on buying new furniture, the Trust Rank to unlock new furniture, and the new crafting system to obtain even more furniture. If players want to decorate their home, everything relies on the furnishing they have.

Furnishings come in various star ratings, which are used to indicate how rare a particular item might be. Furnishing blueprints, obtained through Trust Ranks, are similar to cooking recipes in that players now know how to craft a new item.

Alternatively, players can get new blueprints by completing the new Adeptal Mirror challenge, checking out the new vendors mentioned previously, or by participating in new events. While there isn't a full-on guide on how to unlock everything yet, players will soon know the best way to get their ideal furnishings.

Placing furnishings

Once a player obtains their new furniture, they should be able to place it anywhere within their home as they please. To place new furnishings, players should go to the Furnishing Screen to place them, in a manner similar to The Sims.

The functionality of several furnishings will be included in a future update, so Genshin Impact players will be able to enjoy all of their hard work soon enough.