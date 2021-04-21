Genshin Impact Hilidream Camp web event: How to craft furnishing and get Primogems

Developers have announced a new Hilidream Camp web event to end Genshin Impact 1.4 pleasantly. The event will revolve around the upcoming Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 1.5. Players will be tasked to help some Hilichurls to build some furniture. Afterward, a small space will be provided to decorate.

This small event is a nice warm-up for the housing system implemented in Genshin Impact 1.5. Not only will it be a little decorating fun, but players will also be rewarded with Primogems and early furniture in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Hilidream Camp web event: How to craft furnishing

Obtaining materials in Hilidream Camp web event (Image via miHoYo)

To play in this web event, craft some furniture by combining three available four materials. To obtain these materials, follow the daily task. With the obtained materials, players will have four chances to craft furniture (or to craft a failed item).

The following is a list of 16 pieces of furniture that can be crafted at the web event. Anything outside these combinations is likely to be a failed item. Keep in mind that the sequence does not matter. The result is based solely on the used materials.

Hilichurl Bed = Wooden Bundle + Bucket + Slime Bowl Downy Carpet = Slime Bowl + Slime Bowl + Parchment Dancing Tree = Bucket + Bucket + Parchment Stone Stove = Bucket + Slime Bowl + Parchment Folding Screen = Wood Bundle + Wood Bundle + Parchment Low Stone Stool = Wood bundle + Slime Bowl + Slime Bowl Mysterious Wooden Ladder = Wood Bundle + Bucket+ Parchment Round Stone Table = Wood Bundle + Wood Bundle + Slime Bowl Storage Cabinet = Wood Bundle + Wood Bundle + Bucket Broom = Parchment + Parchment + Slime Bowl Mitachurl Mask = Wood Bundle + Slime bowl + Parchment Paper Hanging Lamp = Bucket + Bucket + Bowl Hilichurl Mask Rack = Bucket + Bucket + Wood Small Lamp "Grass" = Slime Bowl + Slime Bowl + Bucket An Unusual Portrait = Parchment + Parchment + Bucket Multipurpose Pot = Wood Bundle + Parchment + Parchment

Using three of the same materials will create a failed item, so players should avoid doing it.

Genshin Impact Hilidream camp web event: Total rewards

Hilidream Camp rewards (Image via miHoYo)

After finding 15 pieces of furniture, players will be rewarded with Primogems and two furnishings for their housing realm:

120 Primogems "Pine Folding Screen: Billowing Sails" furnishings "Cloudy Haze Bed" furnishings

The Hilidream Camp web event is a small addition to fill the vacancy of Genshin Impact 1.4. It allows players to decorate a small space with obtained furniture and rewards them with Primogems and furnishings.

