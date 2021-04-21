Genshin Impact Hilidream Camp web event: How to craft furnishing and get Primogems

Developers have announced a new Hilidream Camp web event to end Genshin Impact 1.4 pleasantly. The event will revolve around the upcoming Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 1.5. Players will be tasked to help some Hilichurls to build some furniture. Afterward, a small space will be provided to decorate.
This small event is a nice warm-up for the housing system implemented in Genshin Impact 1.5. Not only will it be a little decorating fun, but players will also be rewarded with Primogems and early furniture in Genshin Impact.
Genshin Impact Hilidream Camp web event: How to craft furnishing
To play in this web event, craft some furniture by combining three available four materials. To obtain these materials, follow the daily task. With the obtained materials, players will have four chances to craft furniture (or to craft a failed item).
The following is a list of 16 pieces of furniture that can be crafted at the web event. Anything outside these combinations is likely to be a failed item. Keep in mind that the sequence does not matter. The result is based solely on the used materials.
- Hilichurl Bed = Wooden Bundle + Bucket + Slime Bowl
- Downy Carpet = Slime Bowl + Slime Bowl + Parchment
- Dancing Tree = Bucket + Bucket + Parchment
- Stone Stove = Bucket + Slime Bowl + Parchment
- Folding Screen = Wood Bundle + Wood Bundle + Parchment
- Low Stone Stool = Wood bundle + Slime Bowl + Slime Bowl
- Mysterious Wooden Ladder = Wood Bundle + Bucket+ Parchment
- Round Stone Table = Wood Bundle + Wood Bundle + Slime Bowl
- Storage Cabinet = Wood Bundle + Wood Bundle + Bucket
- Broom = Parchment + Parchment + Slime Bowl
- Mitachurl Mask = Wood Bundle + Slime bowl + Parchment
- Paper Hanging Lamp = Bucket + Bucket + Bowl
- Hilichurl Mask Rack = Bucket + Bucket + Wood
- Small Lamp "Grass" = Slime Bowl + Slime Bowl + Bucket
- An Unusual Portrait = Parchment + Parchment + Bucket
- Multipurpose Pot = Wood Bundle + Parchment + Parchment
Using three of the same materials will create a failed item, so players should avoid doing it.
Genshin Impact Hilidream camp web event: Total rewards
After finding 15 pieces of furniture, players will be rewarded with Primogems and two furnishings for their housing realm:
- 120 Primogems
- "Pine Folding Screen: Billowing Sails" furnishings
- "Cloudy Haze Bed" furnishings
The Hilidream Camp web event is a small addition to fill the vacancy of Genshin Impact 1.4. It allows players to decorate a small space with obtained furniture and rewards them with Primogems and furnishings.
