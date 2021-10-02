Genshin Impact Moonchase Festival Chest locations in Mondstadt: How to find all 30 chests

Genshin Impact players can now find all 30 Mystmoon Chests in Mondstadt for the Moonchase Festival.

Finding and opening all 30 chests plays out the same as it did with the Liyue portion. Genshin Impact players approach the chest and open it. They will get five Primogems per chest, plus some general items. As there are 30 Mystmoon Chests in total, that means players should expect to get 150 Primogems from the chests alone.

All 30 Moonchase Festival Chest locations in Mondstadt are between Whispering Woods and Starsnatch Cliff. Most of them are in a straight line between the two areas, with only a few being on the nearby cliffs. This article will only cover the Moonchase Festival Chest locations in Mondstadt.

All 30 Genshin Impact Moonchase Festival Mystmoon Chest locations in Mondstadt

A map with all 30 Mystmoon Chest locations in Mondstadt (Image via taka gg)

Genshin Impact players can collect the 30 chests in any order. They're all confined to a small area between Whispering Woods and Starsnatch Cliff. Hence, Genshin Impact players don't need to go all over Mondstadt to find a Mystmoon Chest.

The chests only appear for players who get far enough in the Moonlight Merriment event quests. They must complete Moonlight Merriment: Part 1 and The Many Matters of the Moonchase Festival first. If a player doesn't meet those requirements, they will see no Moonchase Festival items in the overworld.

Collecting a Moonchase Charm gives the player 2.85% exploration, whereas opening the Mystmoon Chests gives the player 1.4333%. If a player opens all Mystmoon Chests, they should have 43% of it done.

Rewards for finding all 30 Mystmoon Chests in Mondstadt

Players can refine the Luxurious Sea-Lord if they hit 100% (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players seeking to collect all 30 Mystmoon Chests in Mondstadt should know what the rewards are:

Collection Progress Rewards 25% 4 x Chains of the Dandelion

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever 50% 4 x Debris of Decarabian's City

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever

75% 4 x Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever

100% 1 x Emperor's Balsam

20,000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever



The Emperor's Balsam is a refinement material for the 4-star Claymore known as Luxurious Sea-Lord. Genshin Impact players only get one copy of the Luxurious Sea-Lord, hence needing a unique refinement material.

Achieving 100% in Mondstadt will only give players one Emperor's Balsam, so players must collect the remaining three elsewhere. One can get the Luxurious Sea-Lord by collecting 100% of all Moonchase Charms and chests in Liyue.

Note: Achieving 100% includes collecting all Moonchase Charms in Mondstadt. This article only covers the Mystmoon Chests. Also, opening non-Mystmoon Chests does not affect the exploration amount.

Quick tips

A random Mystmoon Chest in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

To efficiently open up every Mystmoon Chest, Genshin Impact players should take advantage of the nearby Teleport Waypoints, Statue of the Seven, and Domain. It can save the player time to do something more meaningful.

Other than that, there aren't any notable enemies that will impede the player's progress. As long as they know where the chests are, they should be able to collect all of the loot.

These chests will state "Mystmoon Chest" when the player gets near one. Hence, a player can quickly identify which count and which don't. They also possess a different physical appearance than the average chest.

Some of them are located near Moonchase Charms. Hence, efficient players should collect everything in one go.

