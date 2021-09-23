Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event: Release date, rewards, eligibility and more

The Moonlight Merriment event is a brand new event that will take place in the latter half of Genshin Impact 2.1.

There are a few requirements that Genshin Impact players should consider before attempting to partake in this event. Moonlight Merriment requires players to be Adventure Rank 28 and requires them to complete two quests beforehand. Its release date is September 27, 2021, and players have until October 11, 2021, to complete it.

Most of this information is available from Paimon's Sneak Peek at Version 2.1. As a result, it's not going to spoil the entire event and what players can do. Instead, it will give the player some specific names and a general idea of what they can earn from the Moonlight Merriment event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Moonlight Merriment event details: Release date, rewards, and eligibility

Genshin Impact's Moonlight Merriment event's release date is September 27, 2021, at 10:00. It will last until October 11, 2021, ending at 03:59.

Here's a description of the event:

"During the event, Travelers can complete quests in Moonchase Tales or take part in Moonlight Seeker and Trail of Delicacies challenges to obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, and more."

There are two parts to this event. Part 1 starts on September 27, 2021, and Part 2 starts on October 1, 2021. Players unlock Part 1 of the Moonlight Merriment by completing the event quest "Moonlight Merriment: Part 1".

To unlock Part 2, gamers must reach a Festive Fever of 1,000. All Moonchase Charms will disappear on October 12, 2021 at 03:59.

Moonlight Merriment eligibility

The Luxurious Sea-Lord is one of the rewards, so players need to be eligible to earn it (Image via Genshin Impact)

To be eligible for this event, Genshin Impact players must be Adventure Rank 28 or higher. Not only that, they must complete two specific quests.

First, Genshin Impact players must have completed Chapter 1: Act 3 - A New Star Approaches in the Archon Quest storyline.

Second, they must also complete Trulla Chapter: Act 1 - Mondstadt Gastronomy Trip.

If the player meets all of the above requirements, then one can participate in the Moonlight Merriment event.

Moonlight Merriment rewards

Some of the proposed rewards for the Moonlight Merriment event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The promised rewards are:

Luxurious Sea-Lord (4-star Claymore)

Luxurious Sea-Lord's refinement materials

Crown of Insight

Primogems

Recipes (Oncidium Tofu, Rice Pudding, & Braised Meat)

More unspecified rewards

The Luxurious Sea-Lord is a 4-star Claymore that is only available in the Moonlight Merriment event. Its secondary stat is ATK%, which goes up to 55.1% at Level 90. Its base ATK goes up to 454 at Level 90, as well.

It also increases Elemental Burst DMG by 12/15/18/21/24%. If the Elemental Burst hits a foe, a titanic tuna will spawn and deal 100/125/150/175/200% ATK as AOE DMG. This part of the Luxurious Sea-Lord's effect only occurs once every 15 seconds.

It's unknown how many Primogems will be awarded at the Moonlight Merriment event.

