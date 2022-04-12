Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan's constellation update, expected release date, and more

Yelan is an upcoming five-star character in Genshin Impact. She will be released in version 2.7 alongside Kuki Shinobu, a four-star Electro Sword user.

The 2.7 beta testing has revealed a lot about Yelan. As it turns out, she will be a main damage dealer/sub-DPS whose playstyle is similar to Xingqiu. The hype for this five-star bow user is unreal, owing to her mysterious persona and explosive combat abilities.

memetrollsXD @memetrollsXD



As promised, here's a comparison between Yelan burst and Xingqiu burst



#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin [2.7 BETA]As promised, here's a comparison between Yelan burst and Xingqiu burst #genshin leaks [2.7 BETA]As promised, here's a comparison between Yelan burst and Xingqiu burst#GenshinImpact #原神 #genshin #genshinleaks https://t.co/DSEf5LVR9L

Here are some of the most recent modifications in Yelan's kit during the Genshin Impact 2.7 beta testing.

Yelan's constellations updated ahead of her release in Genshin Impact 2.7

Before heading to the changes, it is important for readers to learn about Yelan's constellations:

C1 : Each opponent marked by Yelan during her Elemental Skill regenerates 7 energy. A maximum of 21 energy can be restored this way.

: Each opponent marked by Yelan during her Elemental Skill regenerates 7 energy. A maximum of 21 energy can be restored this way. C2 : Lingering Lifeline (Elemental Skill) gets one additional charge that will deal 20 percent of Yelan's max. HP as Hydro damage every 2.8 seconds.

: Lingering Lifeline (Elemental Skill) gets one additional charge that will deal 20 percent of Yelan's max. HP as Hydro damage every 2.8 seconds. C4 : Exquisite Throw from the Elemental Burst deals 30% more damage.

: Exquisite Throw from the Elemental Burst deals 30% more damage. C6: Significantly buffs Yelan's Normal Attacks. This constellation turns them into Breakthrough Barbs, and her Normal Attacks will be considered Charged Attack DMG, dealing 130% of their normal damage.

The third and the fifth constellation, as usual, increase talent levels.

The leakers in the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server have observed these changes in the latest beta:

C2: The additional charge will deal 14% of Yelan's max HP as Hydro DMG every 1.8 seconds.

One of Yelan's passive talents (unlocked at Ascension 4) was:

So long as an Exquisite Throw is in play, your own active character deals one percent more Damage. This increased by a further 3.5 percent of Damage every second. The maximum amount of Damage that can be increased is 50 percent.

A new description has been added to this talent:

Recasting the Depth Clarion Dice while the burst is still in effect will remove the original above effect.

In simple words, if players use Yelan's Elemental Burst while the passive effect is active, it will be reset. This is not a massive issue for casual players/low spenders and most likely seems like a balance update to avoid C6 Raiden Shogun and Yelan becoming broken.

When will Yelan be released in Genshin Impact 2.7?

As per prominent leakers like Lumie, Yelan will be released in the first half of Genshin Impact version 2.7. Interestingly enough, Kuki Shinobu won't be featured in her banner. The four-star Electro character will arrive in the second half in one of the rerun banners.

Lumie @lumie_lumie , Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

If the leaks are true, then it is safe to assume that Yelan's release date in Genshin Impact is May 11, 2022. Even though her kit has been leaked already, players can expect many changes before the official release.

Edited by Shaheen Banu