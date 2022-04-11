Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Upcoming free 4-star bow Fading Twilight stats revealed

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks have revealed news about two new bow weapons being added to the game in the upcoming patch. The first bow, Aqua Simulacra, has been announced as the signature weapon for Yelan, while the other bow called Fading Twilight is going to be a free four-star weapon.

Genshin Impact is infamous for its merciless gacha system, and getting a free weapon is a great opportunity for players to strengthen their characters and add more weapons choices to their arsenal. The 2.7 beta has already disclosed information about Fading Twilight.

Here's everything currently revealed about the free bow's stats and passive abilities in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Fading Twilight sub-stats and passive revealed

According to the leaks, Fading Twilight tends to have a higher Base ATK and lower sub-stats. When at level 1, Fading Twilight has a Base ATK of 44 and 6.7% Energy Recharge. When max ascended to level 90, the bow offers a Base ATK of 565 and 30.6% Energy Recharge.

The passive ability can put Fading Twilight in three states:

Evengleam

Afterglow

Dawnblaze

The passive ability can buff up the damage dealt by the character equipping Fading Twilight. When a character hits an opponent, one of the states of Fading Twilight is triggered. The passive state of the bow will change every time the character hits an enemy. When the character equipping this weapon is off-field, the weapon will trigger a change in state involuntarily every 7 seconds.

At refinement level 1, the damage dealt increases by 6%/10%/14%, respectively. Since this weapon can be acquired through a Genshin Impact event, players will be able to acquire refinement materials to max refine this weapon. Here’s a chart to show the damage buff at different refinement levels -

Refinement Level 1 - [6% / 10% / 14%]

Refinement Level 2 - [7.5% / 12.5% / 17.5%]

Refinement Level 3 - [9% / 15% / 21%]

Refinement Level 4 - [10.5% / 17.5% / 24.5%]

Refinement Level 5 - [12% / 20% / 28%]

How good is Fading Twilight?

Fading Twilight & Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fading Twilight has a higher Base ATK in comparison to other four-star weapons, and the Energy Recharge sub-stat is a great benefit for characters who deal a lot of off-field damage.

Since the new free weapon will be released alongside Yelan and her signature weapon, players can also consider using Fading Twilight in conjunction with Yelan’s Elemental Burst, which can be used for off-field damage. Characters such as Ganyu and Gorou, who need their Elemental Burst on demand, can also take advantage of Fading Twilight’s ER sub-stat.

Fischl and Kojou Sara can also effectively use the weapon's high Base ATK and sub-stats. However, it is still too early to anticipate the true potential of this weapon.

This is everything that has been revealed about Fading Twilight's sub-stats and passive so far. Overall, Fading Twilight can be a great weapon to acquire, and players should definitely participate in the upcoming event to obtain the free weapon.

