Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Yelan and Kuki Shinobu quests, Hangouts and other events

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta testing has revealed everything that players can look forward to in the next update. There will be a ton of new content, including Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, weapons, quests, and more.

The biggest highlight of the next update will naturally be Kuki Shinobu and Yelan. Since a new region won't be released in patch 2.7, players can spend their time and resources on unlocking and building new characters.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.7:



1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"

2. Kuki with hangout quests

3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)

4. Robot-making event for teapot

5. Music event with Itto's little drum

6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto

7. Pursina's Spike event v2

On that note, here's a quick overview of Genshin Impact version 2.7.

What to expect from Genshin Impact version 2.7

Prominent leaker Genshin Intel claimed that the 2.7 update would contain the following features:

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu

Yelan is a five-star Hydro DPS character who uses a bow during combat. On the other hand, Kuki Shinobu is a four-star Electro sword character. The latter can also heal party members through her Elemental Skill.

Both Yelan and Kuki Shinobu's kits have been leaked, and players can also expect their Story Quests to be available during version 2.7. Kuki will have her own Hangout event through which the traveler will be able to know more about the deputy of Arataki gang.

New weapons

Two new weapons, particularly bows, will be released in the next Genshin Impact update. Yelan's signature five-star bow called Aqua Simulacra will be featured in the Epitome Invocation banner, whereas a four-star bow named Fading Twilight will be available for free.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Fading Twilight

Substat - Energy Recharge

This weapon will come with 1 of 3 buffs. Each of the 3 buffs will increase the DMG dealt by the character by [6%/10%/14%] / [7.5%/12.5%/17.5%] / [9%/15%/21%] / [10.5%/17.5%/24.5%] / [12%/20%/28%] respectively. (1/2)



New events

A total of four events will be released during patch 2.7. This includes two new events and two rerun events.

A Serenitea pot based event will allow players to make their own robots for the Teapot Realm. A music-based event will be released as well and will feature Arataki Itto. More information on these events will be available as the 2.7 beta testing progresses.

As for the reruns, players will be able to play another dungeon-based event featuring Yelan and Arataki Itto. The Shadow of the Ancients event, which is based on Pursina's Spikes, will also return.

Bosacius

Bosacius is one of the Yakshas like Xiao. In fact, they are the strongest Yaksha and live in the Chasm.

Bosacius could be introduced as a weekly boss in version 2.7 as it is unlikely that they will become playable anytime soon. There's also a possibility that Bosacius will be featured in an upcoming quest.

All in all, it is safe to assume that Genshin Impact version 2.7 will keep the players engaged. This will be followed by the 2.8 patch, which will be the final update before Sumeru's release in version 3.0.

