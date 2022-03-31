Who is Bosacius in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact does not compromise when it comes to deep lore, and players can find interesting pieces of lore spread all across Teyvat. Players can find interesting forms of world-building in various parts of the world as players find several regions following different cultures just like in the real world.

Players will come across numerous names when they explore the distinct lore that exists in Genshin Impact. Liyue, for instance, has a rich history surrounding Rex Lapis and the Yakshas.

After the Archon wars, the world was filled with a lot of hatred and miasma, which had given rise to daemons. During this crisis, Rex Lapis summoned Yaksha to fight alongside him to purge these Daemons.

The article will inform everything that is known about Bosacius, one of the strongest Yakshas, and about his current whereabouts.

Genshin Impact: Everything known about Bosacius through world quests and in-game lore

Bosacius is one of the Adeptus who was summoned by Rex Lapis. He was part of a group of illuminated beings called the 'Yakshas', with a beast-like appearance and temperament of a warrior.

Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel has released a story teaser where players are introduced to the Yakshas and informed why they were summoned by Rex Lapis. Out of all the Yakshas summoned, there were five particular Yakshas, including Bosacius, who were referred to as the strongest amongst the rest. They are:

Bosacius

Bonanus

Indarias

Menogias

Alatus

The five Yakshas use five elements such as Pyro, Hydro, Geo, Electro, and Anemo. Very little information exists about which element which Yaksha used except for Alatus, who is an Anemo character called Xiao.

The story teaser also shows how slowly after eons of fighting, the Yakshas lost themselves to fear and madness, while some turned on each other. Death came to three Yaskhas while the fourth vanished without a trace and the conqueror of demons is the only Yaksha who remains.

Burdened by his karmic debt, eons of fighting demons, and struggling to maintain their sanity, Bosacius left behind their treasure and disappeared.

Bosacius appears to be sound of mind as he wrote the Ruin Tablets in The Yaksha's Wish quest, which indicates he did not succumb or go insane. He sounds calm, if anything. That rules out Electro.

Pyro and Hydro are female, and Hydro died for certain. That leaves Bosacius as Geo.



Apart from the story teaser, players can hear more about the Yakshas from the quest item 'Yaksha: The Guardian Adepti' and from a World Quest called 'Yaksha’s Wish.' The World Quests talks about Bosacius' wish to disappear from this world and how they have left their treasure for anyone who is willing to search for it.

Recently, leaks have re-surfaced on Twitter about the upcoming content in the next 2.7 updates. Genshin Intel, a reliable leaker in the community, released a tweet with a picture that contains an overview of the upcoming 2.7 updates.

Bosacius' name is mentioned in that overview, but no other information is attached to it. There are chances players will get to meet them in their adventures and maybe in the future, Bosacius will appear on the banners as a playable character.

