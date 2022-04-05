Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Free 4-star weapon preview, stats and more details

Some leaks have revealed that Genshin Impact 2.7 will release a free 4-star bow known as Fading Twilight.
What players must do to get the weapon for free in the upcoming 2.7 patch update is not mentioned in the Genshin Impact leaks, but they do give players a look at the weapon's appearance, stats, and passive ability.
Keep in mind that all the information comes from Genshin Impact leakers, so most aspects are still not official and are subject to change in the future. For example, the name of the weapon can be changed before the official announcement, or some of its stats can differ before release.
That being said, these are valuable leaks as players gain more insight about the upcoming 2.7 patch update. These leaks are also linked to Yelan's debut in 2.7 as this bow has the potential to be a F2P friendly option for her.
Genshin Impact: Fading Twilight preview, stats, and passive explained in leaks
Several leakers have mentioned Fading Twilight in their tweets. Genshin Intel tossed the name for the first time with a tweet that contained an overview of the 2.7 patch update.
Later on, prominent leaker and data miner Ubatcha was the one to reveal all the stats and passive ability of Fading Twilight. Fading Twilight is a free 4-star bow with Energy Recharge as the secondary stat. At level 90, the bow has a base ATK of 565 and 30.6% ER as secondary stats.
According to Ubatcha, the free 4-star bow has three different states that deal different amounts of damage. Players can voluntarily change the state of the bow, or the bow can change its state once every seven seconds when the character equipping it is not on the field.
The three different states of Fading Twilight are called:
- Evengleam
- Afterglow
- Dawnblaze
At refinement level 1, Fading Twlight will increase the damage dealt by the character by 6%/10%/14% respectively. When a character hits an opponent, the bow's passive will trigger and it will change its state which will also change its damage multipliers. The state change will trigger automatically every seven seconds if the character is off the field.
Free 4-star weapon "Fading Twilight" ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Leaks have also revealed all the ascension materials required to max out Fading Twilight. Players can use the help of the chart below to gather the ascension materials.
Following these leaks, players will need to farm the Liyue weapon domain "Hidden Palace of Lianhan Formula" on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. They will also need to farm Fatui agents and sawachurls to gather the weapon's ascension materials.
