Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: New artifact pick rate menu, talent priority recommendations, and more

Building characters is one of the toughest tasks in Genshin Impact. Every character has a unique playstyle that is a result of their talents, weapon type, element, rarity, and team role.

Moreover, building a character requires players to collect ascension materials, talent level up materials, artifacts of the right set with the correct stats, weapon ascension materials, and more.

laiah @luminivia dont get me wrong i love getting new characters in genshin but building them is such a fucking pain bc either ur missing something or an item and its so grindy (yes i dont rlly prefarm) dont get me wrong i love getting new characters in genshin but building them is such a fucking pain bc either ur missing something or an item and its so grindy (yes i dont rlly prefarm)

Here's how the developers will aid the community in character building with the 2.7 update.

Genshin Impact version 2.7 will include massive quality of life upgrades

Travelers heaved a huge sigh of relief when leakers revealed that the game will now help in character building through data from recently active travelers.

The Main Attribute of Choice will be suggested for every artifact that players choose for their character with patch 2.7. In the leaked image that shows a player building Kuki Shinobu, it is evident that the game recommends using an Electro DMG bonus goblet because 45% of the players are using it.

The next best option is an HP Goblet, which is being used by 39% of the player base.

Kb👾 @KombatForBacon ITS SO HARD BUILDING CHARACTERS IN GENSHIN ITS SO HARD BUILDING CHARACTERS IN GENSHIN

Similarly, Genshin Impact will help players while leveling up their talents. The recommendation will mention the First-Priority Level Up and the Second-Priority Level Up talents.

This is a great initiative because leveling up talents is one of the most gruesome things in HoYoverse's action RPG. To crown a talent, players are expected to eliminate a ton of enemies in the open world and domains. At higher levels, drops from weekly bosses are also essential.

All this grind will be a waste if the resources are used to level up the wrong talent.

Genshin Impact community welcomes artifact pick rate menu and talent priority recommendations

It is no surprise that travelers are elated with the aforementioned leaks. They believe that this is the first step in the right direction, and artifact loadouts should be introduced as quickly as possible.

Zy0x @Zy0x_ PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD RELEASE ARTIFACT PRESETS IN GENSHIN IMPACT EVERY SINGLE TIME I GO TO START THE SPIRAL ABYSS I HAVE TO GEAR 8 DIFFERENT CHARACTERS AND MESS UP ALL OF MY BUILDS JUST TO CLEAR 1 FLOOR PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD RELEASE ARTIFACT PRESETS IN GENSHIN IMPACT EVERY SINGLE TIME I GO TO START THE SPIRAL ABYSS I HAVE TO GEAR 8 DIFFERENT CHARACTERS AND MESS UP ALL OF MY BUILDS JUST TO CLEAR 1 FLOOR

Others talked about having features like 'artifact reroll' through which they can spend Mora and other resources to reset the randomly upgraded attribute in an artifact.

Anyone who's played Genshin Impact can admit that getting used to the game's character-building system is a painful procedure. While weapons and ascension are still straightforward concepts, artifacts and their sub-stats further complicate matters.

Newer players won't have to worry about using the wrong artifact stats on their characters anymore. There's also a possibility that beginners may start relying too much on the recommendations and avoid learning the basics. As a whole, the new feature has been welcomed by the community with open arms.

