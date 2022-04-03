Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Collei, Dendro archon release, and more characters expected

Genshin Impact is gradually progressing towards the release of Sumeru in version 3.0. Players are currently experiencing patch 2.6 with Ayato and The Chasm, which will be followed by the release of Yelan and Kuki Shinobu in the 2.7 update.

The final update before version 3.0 will be 2.8. Players can expect several rerun banners and events in patch 2.8, as a new storyline and region will arrive with version 3.0.

The hype for Genshin Impact version 3.0 is unreal, and here are some leaks regarding it.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks claim Collei may have a Dendro vision

A lesser known fact about the title is that Genshin Impact has its own manga, and Collei is one of the major characters in it. She hasn't appeared in the in-game lore so far, but it is safe to assume that she'll finally appear in version 3.0.

Collei is from Sumeru, which is why players believe that she has a Dendro vision. Moreover, her appearance in the manga further solidifies such claims.

Collei's story in the manga is undoubtedly heart touching. It is based on the Fatui mistreating her as a test subject and all the hardships she's witnessed.

Latest leaks on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit have revealed that Collei is a Dendro character. However, there's no information on her weapon type or release date.

Three new characters might arrive in Genshin Impact version 3.0

The leaker who talked about Collei's element, also claimed that two bow characters and one sword character are scheduled to be released in the 3.0 patch. The identity of these characters is still a mystery for obvious reasons.

Interestingly, a new Cryo Claymore user is also in the works. As per the leaks, the playstyle of this character will be similar to Itto (spamming Normal and Charged Attacks), and they will benefit from the Cryo buffs provided by Shenhe.

Last but not least, the Dendro Archon named Lesser Lord Kusanali should become playable in patch 3.1. The youngest Archon has been mentioned by Zhongli, and is definitely one of the most anticipated characters.

Many players on the subreddit were disappointed that the leaks didn't mention the likes of Scaramouche, Baizhu, and Cyno at all. It is worth noting that these leaks are based on a Taiwanese gaming forum, and it is wise to take them with a grain of salt.

Credible information about version 3.0 will naturally be available following the release of patch 2.8.

Edited by Danyal Arabi