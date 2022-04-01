Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Kuki Shinobu's ascension material, talent books, and abilities

Genshin Impact version 2.7 will introduce Kuki Shinobu as a playable four-star character. As per leakers, she will be featured in a banner during the second half of the update.

Kuki Shinobu is a four-star Electro Sword user with healing capabilities. She is undoubtedly a unique unit and players are excited to unlock her. However, unlocking a character is just the first step. To unleash their true potential, players are expected to ascend their level and talents.

On that note, here's everything to know about Kuki Shinobu and her ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Kuki Shinobu's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

To fully ascend Kuki Shinobu, players will have to farm the following items:

Naku Weed x168

Naku Weed is a local specialty of Inazuma and is primarily found in the Tatarasuna region. Only Yoimiya and Kuki Shinobu use this item for ascension.

Naku Weeds can be grown in the Teapot Realm as well. The Path Of Value: Luxuriant Glebe item is essentially to do so.

A farming guide for Naku Weed has been embedded below:

Vajrada Amethyst items

Since Kuki Shinobu is an Electro character, players will have to defeat Electro Hypostases or Thunder Manifestation bosses to get Vajrada Amethyst items in the following quantities:

Vajrada Amethyst Silver - 1

- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment- 9

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk - 9

- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone- 6

Vajrada Amethyst items dropped by Electro bosses (Image via Sportskeeda)

Spectral Husks, Heart, and Nucleus

Specters are open-world enemies that are primarily found on the islands of Inazuma. They belong to Pyro, Hydro, Electro, Cryo, Anemo, and Geo elements, and drop the same items.

Players will have to collect the items dropped by Specters in these quantities:

Spectral Husk - 18

- 18 Spectral Heart - 30

- 30 Spectral Nucleus- 36

Runic Fang x46

Runic Fang is a brand-new item that has arrived in Genshin Impact version 2.6. The Ruin Serpent boss found in The Serpent's Cave in The Chasm drops this particular item. Players must unlock The Chasm and complete the World Quest called Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering.

Kuki Shinobu's talent level up materials in Genshin Impact

To level up one of Shinobu's talents to Lv. 10, players will require the following items:

Spectral Husks, Heart, and Nucleus

Spectral Husk - 6

- 6 Spectral Heart - 22

- 22 Spectral Nucleus- 31

Spectral Husks, Hearts, and Nucleus items (Image via Sportskeeda)

Talent books

Like any other Genshin Impact character, Kuki Shinobu needs talent books through which the damage output of her Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst can be improved.

To farm Kuki Shinobu's talent books, players have to visit the Violet Court domain where the required amounts are:

Teachings of Elegance- 3

3 Guide to Elegance - 21

- 21 Philosophies of Elegance- 38

Tears of the Calamitous God x6

The item is dropped by Lv. 70+ Raiden Shogun Weekly Boss. As of now, Kuki Shinobu is the only character who uses it for ascension.

However, Raiden Shogun is easily the toughest weekly boss in Genshin Impact. A guide to understanding her attacks has been embedded below:

Kuki Shinobu's abilities in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu is an Electro Sword user who can heal party members with her Elemental Skill.

Elemental Skill- Sanctifying Ring

Shinobu creates a Ring of Sanctification, but loses a part of her HP. The ring deals Electro DMG to nearby opponents and has these properties:

Follows the active character.

Deals Electro DMG to nearby opponents every 1.5 seconds and heals active character based on Shinobu's max HP.

Elemental Burst

Creates a barrier and deals AoE Electro DMG to every opponent in the area. The damage dealt is based on Shinobu's max HP. If her HP is less than 50%, the burst lasts longer.

The Energy Cost for this ability is 60 and the cooldown is 15 seconds.

All in all, it is evident that Kuki Shinobu has the potential to be a great support character in Genshin Impact. Based on the information provided, she seems to be a sub DPS unit who can also provide heals when characters need them the most.

