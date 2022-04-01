Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks reveal Kuki Shinobu's gameplay: Elemental skill, burst and idle animations

Genshin Impact’s 2.7 beta testing has begun, which has brought tons of leaked content about the upcoming 4-star character Kuki Shinobu. Kuki Shinobu is an upcoming Electro-sword healer with HP% as her ascension stats. Before the 2.7 betas started, leakers have found information about Kuki Shinobu’s ascension materials, talent books, and her abilities.

The new leaks have disclosed a gameplay clip of Kuki Shinobu showcasing her kit, her Elemental Skill, and Burst. Kuki Shinobu is the first Electro healer that will rely on her Elemental Skill to heal active characters in the party.

Genshin Impact: Kuki Shinobu’s Idle Animation and gameplay with Elemental Skill and Burst

Kuki Shinobu Gameplay

Since the start of Genshin Impact’s 2.7 beta, leakers have received access to Kuki Shinobu’s gameplay clips and have shared the same on Twitter, among other social media platforms. Genshin Impact players can have their first look at Shinobu’s idle animation. Just like every other 4-star character in Genshin Impact, she has two idle animations.

She will either swirl a purple sword in one of her animations that resembles short swords that are normally used by ninjas or shinobi. In her second idle animation, she will take off her mask before stretching her body and then put her mask back on.

The gameplay clip also demonstrates her Normal attacks that have a four-hit combo with impressive ninja-like movements. Her charged attack follows the same aesthetics as her Normal attacks.

Elemental Skill - Sanctifying Ring

To activate her Elemental Skill, Kuki Shinobu has to sacrifice 30% of her health to create a Grass Ring of Sanctification that deals Electro DMG to enemies caught in the AoE range.

No matter how many times the Elemental Skill is used, the HP loss for activating the Elemental Skill can bring Shinobu down to a minimum of 20% HP.

The Grass Ring can also heal active characters while dealing Electro damage every 1.5 seconds where the healing amount is based on Shinobu’s max HP. With the help of passive talents, “Heart's Repose,” Shinobu can increase the amount of healing and damage dealt based on her Elemental Mastery.

With a duration of 12 seconds and a cooldown of 15 seconds, players can spam Shinobu’s Skill to keep healing the active characters on the field.

Elemental Burst - Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite

Kuki Shinobu will stab her blade into the ground to activate her Elemental Burst, which will travel a small distance before dealing continuous Electro damage to enemies caught in the AoE range. The damage dealt with her Elemental Burst is based on Shinobu’s max HP.

Shinobu’s Elemental Burst has a small duration of 2 seconds which can be extended to 3.5 seconds. With a cooldown of 15 seconds and an energy cost of 60, Genshin Impact players will have to wait around 12-13 seconds before the Elemental Burst can be cast again.

