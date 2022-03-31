Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu leaks: Elemental skill, burst and healing abilities explained

Genshin Impact introduced Kuki Shinobu with their official drip marketing on their various social media handles. This confirms to players that Kuki Shinobu will be a playable 4-star character in the upcoming 2.7 patch update.

◆ Kuki Shinobu

◆ Mender of Tribulations

◆ Deputy Leader of the Arataki Gang

◆ Electro

◆ Tribulatio Demptio



The 2.7 beta has begun and leakers have already datamined tons of information about Kuki Shinobu and Yelan's kits, their Elemental Skills, and Bursts. It seems that Kuki Shinobu is going to be a Sword user and an Electro healer with HP% as her ascension stats.

Here, Genshin Impact players can learn more about Kuki Shinobu’s kit and how her Elemental Skill and Burst healing works.

Kuki Shinobu's Skill, Burst, and Healing explained in Genshin Impact

Elemental Skill - Sanctifying Ring

Kuki Shinobu sacrifices a certain portion of her health to activate her Elemental Skill. This skill creates a sanctifying ring that deals Electro DMG to nearby opponents and heals the active character on the field.

Kuki Shinobu loses 30% of her health every time she activates her Elemental Skill. Players must note that the HP loss from activating this skill can bring Kuki Shinobu down to a minimum of 20% HP.

Ren @_Ren97



Heals are non-conditional + since it's E, TotM has 100% uptime at close range. Massive W w/ Fav Sword
Can easily expect around 2.5k heal ticks minimum with some investment, with 8 ticks total per E at C0. 20k heals over a 12 second period. 25k over 15 seconds + 100% uptime if C2

The healing given to the active character during the Elemental Skill is based on Kuki Shinobu's max HP. One of her passive talents, "Heart's Respose", provides an additional boost to her Elemental Skill. The additional buffs are as follows:

Healing amount is increased by 75% of her Elemental Mastery

Damage dealt increases by 25% of her Elemental Mastery

Kuki Shinobu's Elemental Skill is very similar to Qiqi's Elemental Skill, it must be noted that Kuki's healing rate is faster. This is a useful off-field skill that can be used to keep the active character alive. The Elemental Skill lasts for 12 seconds and has a cooldown of 15 seconds.

Elemental Burst - Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite

Ren @_Ren97
I'm especially interested in her Q. She creates a barrier that deals DoT but "cleanses all that is foul" in the description is especially interesting to me. Do you think it has the ability to cleanse all status effects? Because if so that has future-proof potential

Once Kuki Shinobu activates her Elemental Skill, she will summon a barrier for 2 seconds. Enemies caught inside its AoE will be struck with continuous Electro damage, which is based on Kuki Shinobu's max HP.

The duration of the barrier increases from 2 seconds to 3.5 seconds, if Kuki Shinobu's HP is less than 50% while casting the Elemental Burst. The Elemental Burst has a 60 Energy cost and a cooldown of 15 seconds in Genshin Impact.

Keep in mind that Kuki Shinobu's kit is still not official and can be changed multiple times during the 2.7 beta testing. Nevertheless, with the arrival of an Electro healer in Genshin Impact, players will have more flexibility in making new and more updated team compositions.

Edited by Atul S