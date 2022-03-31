Kuki Shinobu to be a unique Genshin Impact healer, suggests new ability leaks

Kuki Shinobu is an upcoming four-star character in Genshin Impact. Her arrival in patch 2.7 was confirmed by drip marketing images posted on the game's official social media handles.

The 2.7 beta testing has begun, and as usual, leakers have left no stone unturned to reveal information about the characters. Kits for both Yelan and Kuki Shinobu are out, and players can already envision their abilities and playstyle.

Based on leaks, here's why Kuki Shinobu will be a unique Electro healer in Genshin Impact.

Kuki Shinobu's kit in Genshin Impact leaked

Elemental Skill - Sanctifying Ring

Kuki Shinobu loses a part of her HP after initiating this skill and then deals Electro DMG to nearby opponents. She also creates a Grass Ring of Sanctification that has the following properties:

Follows the active character and deals Electro DMG to nearby opponents every 1.5 seconds.

Restores HP for the active character based on Kuki Shinobu's max HP.

It is worth noting that the HP loss at the beginning of the skill can bring Kuki Shinobu to a minimum of 20% HP.

Shinobu's skill in Genshin Impact is similar to Qiqi's off-field Elemental skill. After using it, the character can be swapped with the main DPS or the sub-DPS who requires the healing. The duration is 12 seconds and the cooldown is 15 seconds.

Elemental Burst - Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite

Shinobu creates a barrier with her Elemental Burst and deals continuous Electro DMG to enemies that are placed within the AoE. The damage is based on Kuki Shinobu's max HP. Also, if her HP is equal to or less than 50%, the shield lasts longer.

The cooldown on the skill is 15 seconds and the Energy Cost is 60.

Kuki Shinobu's passive talents and constellations in Genshin Impact

Kuki Shinobu has a 15% Healing Bonus when her HP is equal to or less than 50% .

when her . Shinobu's Elemental Skill will get a healing boost based on 75% of her Elemental Mastery, and the DMG dealt is also increased by 25% of her Elemental Mastery.

Major constellations

C1 : Elemental Burst's AoE is increased by 50%.

: Elemental Burst's AoE is increased by 50%. C2 : Increases Elemental Skill's duration by 3 seconds.

: Increases Elemental Skill's duration by 3 seconds. C4 : When characters affected by Grass Ring of Sanctification hit opponents with Charged, Normal, or Plunging attack, additional AoE Electro DMG will be dealt that is based on 9.7% of Shinobu's max HP.

: When characters affected by Grass Ring of Sanctification hit opponents with Charged, Normal, or Plunging attack, additional AoE Electro DMG will be dealt that is based on 9.7% of Shinobu's max HP. C6: Kuki Shinobu won't fall when her HP is 25% or lower. She also gains 150 Elemental Mastery for 15 seconds in this state.

Long story short, Kuki Shinobu is a support character in Genshin Impact who can constantly apply Electro and heal the party members based on her max HP. This explains why HP% is her ascension stat. Having said that, players might want to keep her HP below 50% for maximum damage output.

