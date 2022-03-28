Genshin Impact 2.7 release date and new characters revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.7 is several weeks away, but the developers have already revealed the characters who will be a part of it. Better known as drip marketing, this is HoYoverse's tactic to stop leakers from spoiling upcoming content.

Accordingly, the characters for patch 2.7 have been revealed ahead of the 2.6 update. The patch that contains Ayato and The Chasm is expected to be a massive success, and with Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, patch 2.7 could be equally great.

Here's everything players need to know about version 2.7 and the new characters in it.

Genshin Impact version 2.7 release date revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will arrive on March 30, 2022. The game has a fixed 21-day cycle for character banners and a 42-day cycle for updates.

Hence, it is safe to assume that the 2.7 update will go live on May 11, 2022. This date will not only mark the beginning of the first phase but will also bring in Yelan's banner.

Genshin Impact officially reveals Kuki Shinobu and Yelan

Fans worldwide have been waiting for more information on Kuki Shinobu and Yelan for weeks. While Yelan was surprisingly a part of the 2.6 beta testing, Kuki Shinobu was mentioned by Yae Miko and Arataki Itto.

As it turns out, both Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will be released in the 2.7 update. Yelan's banner will be available during the first half, implying that her release date is May 11, 2022.

On the other hand, Kuki Shinobu will be featured in a banner from the second half, which means that her release date will be June 1, 2022 (speculated).

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu are different not just in terms of personality but also in terms of rarity, element, and playstyle.

Yelan is a five-star Hydro bow character whose signature weapon is the beautiful Kirin Bow. In contrast, Kuki Shinobu is a four-star Electro Sword user who might be able to heal party members as well.

Kuki Shinobu might have a boosted drop rate in Arataki Itto's rerun banner in patch 2.7. It makes perfect sense for the developers to add Arataki Gang's leader and deputy leader to a banner.

As of now, Genshin Impact version 2.5 is live, and players have a few hours to complete the Three Realms Gateway Offering event. The event is based on the exploration of Enkanomiya, and its rewards include a free four-star Catalyst, Crown of Insight, and Primogems.

Edited by Danyal Arabi