Genshin Impact v2.6 Venti banner release date, 4-star characters, weapons, and more news

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is right around the corner, and players cannot wait to unlock Ayato and Venti. The 2.6 Special Program confirmed that the first half of the update would feature the two, and the developers have now revealed the four-star characters and weapons.
The hype for Genshin Impact 2.6 is naturally sky-scraping. After a long time, users are getting a new region, and Ayato's performance as a five-star DPS unit has been impressive.
All details about Venti banner in Genshin Impact 2.6
Venti's banner will be available as soon as the 2.6 update drops on March 30. After that, it will be live for 21 days and leave the game on April 19.
The featured four-star characters in Venti's banner are:
- Sucrose
- Xiangling
- Yun Jin
It is worth noting that Ayato's banner will have the same lineup of featured four-star characters. While veterans can focus on unlocking some valuable constellations for Sucrose, Xiangling, and Yun Jin, new gamers will be delighted to unlock any of the three brilliant support characters.
The weapon banner during the first half of the 2.6 update will obviously feature the signature five-star weapons for Ayato and Venti:
- Haran Geppaku Futsu (Ayato's signature Sword)
- Elegy for the End (Venti's signature Bow)
The four-star weapons that will have a boosted drop rate in the Epitome Invocation banner will be:
- The Flute (Sword)
- Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore)
- Dragon's Bane (Polearm)
- The Widsith (Catalyst)
- Rust (Bow)
Other major events happening in Genshin Impact version 2.6
The first half of the 2.6 update will bring in two banners, a weapon banner, The Chasm, and a new Archon Quest. However, if this isn't enough, players can also look forward to two new events.
The Hues of the Violet Garden event is based on the Irodori festival in Inazuma. After months of anticipation, the region of the Electro Archon will finally have its own festival, like Mondstadt and Liyue.
The event will have four gameplay modes, and the rewards include a free copy of Xingqiu (four-star Hydro sword character).
Another event in version 2.6 will be Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens. This should be a very simple event, as users will be expected to take pictures and inspire an illustrator from Inazuma.
Overall, the 2.6 update seems loaded with tons of new content. It will come out on March 30, and gamers must note that the server maintenance will begin 4-5 hours prior to that.