Genshin Impact v2.6 Venti banner release date, 4-star characters, weapons, and more news

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is right around the corner, and players cannot wait to unlock Ayato and Venti. The 2.6 Special Program confirmed that the first half of the update would feature the two, and the developers have now revealed the four-star characters and weapons.

The hype for Genshin Impact 2.6 is naturally sky-scraping. After a long time, users are getting a new region, and Ayato's performance as a five-star DPS unit has been impressive.

All details about Venti banner in Genshin Impact 2.6

Venti's banner will be available as soon as the 2.6 update drops on March 30. After that, it will be live for 21 days and leave the game on April 19.

The featured four-star characters in Venti's banner are:

Sucrose

Xiangling

Yun Jin

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Ballad in Goblets" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Windborne Bard" Venti (Anemo)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Ballad in Goblets" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Windborne Bard" Venti (Anemo)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! #GenshinImpact https://t.co/F87OoFKt7W

It is worth noting that Ayato's banner will have the same lineup of featured four-star characters. While veterans can focus on unlocking some valuable constellations for Sucrose, Xiangling, and Yun Jin, new gamers will be delighted to unlock any of the three brilliant support characters.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Azure Excursion" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Azure Excursion" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Pillar of Fortitude" Kamisato Ayato (Hydro)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ErNogrHqwq

The weapon banner during the first half of the 2.6 update will obviously feature the signature five-star weapons for Ayato and Venti:

Haran Geppaku Futsu (Ayato's signature Sword)

(Ayato's signature Sword) Elegy for the End (Venti's signature Bow)

The four-star weapons that will have a boosted drop rate in the Epitome Invocation banner will be:

The Flute (Sword)

(Sword) Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore)

(Claymore) Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

(Polearm) The Widsith (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Rust (Bow)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in ""Epitome Invocation"" to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Haran Geppaku Futsu (Sword) and Elegy for the End (Bow)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in ""Epitome Invocation"" to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Haran Geppaku Futsu (Sword) and Elegy for the End (Bow)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in ""Epitome Invocation"" to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/dVvx8ceMGi

Other major events happening in Genshin Impact version 2.6

The first half of the 2.6 update will bring in two banners, a weapon banner, The Chasm, and a new Archon Quest. However, if this isn't enough, players can also look forward to two new events.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Divine calamity descended upon the ancient realm, and within the deep darkness, a sorrowful reunion awaits.



#GenshinImpact New Story Unlocked - Archon Quest Chapter II: Act IV "Requiem of the Echoing Depths"Divine calamity descended upon the ancient realm, and within the deep darkness, a sorrowful reunion awaits. New Story Unlocked - Archon Quest Chapter II: Act IV "Requiem of the Echoing Depths"Divine calamity descended upon the ancient realm, and within the deep darkness, a sorrowful reunion awaits. #GenshinImpact https://t.co/86K52sRDWN

The Hues of the Violet Garden event is based on the Irodori festival in Inazuma. After months of anticipation, the region of the Electro Archon will finally have its own festival, like Mondstadt and Liyue.

Genshin Memes @GenshinMemes Hues of the Violet Garden event Hues of the Violet Garden event https://t.co/zHSdd4u4jP

The event will have four gameplay modes, and the rewards include a free copy of Xingqiu (four-star Hydro sword character).

Another event in version 2.6 will be Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens. This should be a very simple event, as users will be expected to take pictures and inspire an illustrator from Inazuma.

Overall, the 2.6 update seems loaded with tons of new content. It will come out on March 30, and gamers must note that the server maintenance will begin 4-5 hours prior to that.

Edited by Ravi Iyer