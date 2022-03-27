List of 4-star characters that are as good as 5-stars in Genshin Impact

Travelers should know that 4-star characters aren't necessarily inferior to 5-star units in Genshin Impact. In fact, there are several instances where it's better to put a 4-star character on one's team than a 5-star alternative.

It can seem strange to some gacha fans, especially since higher-rarity characters almost always outclass lower-rarity characters.

The following 4-star characters are versatile and fit in many teams. In some cases, adding them to a player's team is necessary if they wish to clear the most challenging content in the game.

Five 4-star characters that are as good (and sometimes better) than a 5-star unit in Genshin Impact

5) Sucrose

Sucrose is still useful in Genshin Impact, especially for teams in need of a battery (Image via miHoYo)

Anemo units with great CC tend to be limited to just 5-star characters. Fortunately for F2P players, Sucrose has a potent Elemental Skill and Burst that does a good job handling a mob of enemies. Not only that, but she's a terrific battery and can boost the team's Elemental Mastery.

Her C1 is terrific, as it gives her Elemental Skill an extra charge in Genshin Impact. Hence, players get a little more CC and energy from it (and don't have to worry about needing a high constellation to make her valuable to the team).

Sacrificial Fragments is a popular weapon for her that helps enable her battery capabilities in Genshin Impact. It's easy to obtain, while also being useful for other characters (so it's not just limited to Sucrose).

4) Diona

Diona is one of the best pure support options in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Diona has several advantages that Genshin Impact players should consider:

A good shield

Excellent healing

Can easily apply Cryo to a small area thanks to her Elemental Burst

Has several powerful Constellations

Generates energy for the team quite easily

Her damage isn't impressive, but her sheer support capabilities make her an excellent 4-star character for most teams. She won't outdamage a 5-star unit any time soon, but she can easily hang with the best 5-star characters due to her versatile kit.

Her abilities are especially valuable for casual players who don't have the capabilities to burst down enemies quickly. Many other 4-star characters lack both shields and healing, so it's helpful to have them both in one kit.

3) Xiangling

Xiangling is a free 4-star character that's also one of the best units in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Every single player can get Xiangling for free as long as they complete Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. One would think that she would be situational like other free 4-star units (Kaeya, Lisa, and Amber), but that's far from the truth.

Her Elemental Burst is a reliable way to deal Pyro DMG to most enemies, as it creates a small AOE surrounding the active character that lasts for several seconds. It persists even if she faints or is swapped out, which doesn't always happen for a 4-star character in Genshin Impact.

It also helps that she's flexible regarding her weaponry and artifacts, so Travelers have quite a good number of builds to consider for her.

2) Xingqiu

Xingqiu is an important part of national teams (Image via miHoYo)

As far as sub-DPS options go, there aren't many better choices than Xingqiu in Genshin Impact. He will almost always be able to apply Hydro for his teammates, thanks to how his Elemental Skill and Burst work, making him splashable in a number of teams.

Genshin Impact players will find his healing and damage reduction to be valuable. His flexibility makes him one of the most popular 4-star characters in the game, often pairing him up with Xiangling and Bennett.

1) Bennett

Bennett is better than plenty of 5-star characters when it comes to overall utility (Image via miHoYo)

It's a common joke among the community that Bennett is an Archon, given his sheer power as a support option. While he might not be an Archon according to the game's lore, he's still a unit that regularly ranks at the top of various tier lists.

His Elemental Burst is arguably the best in the game, as it provides good healing and a massive ATK boost (especially with Constellations taken into consideration).

Thanks to his sheer splashability, very few teams hate having Bennett as an option. He's not limited solely to teams that want a Pyro character; his Elemental Burst buff has made him the undisputed best 4-star character in the game. One could argue that no 5-star character has a powerful Elemental Burst for supporting the team as he does.

His kit is almost powercreep-proof, and he'll likely always be relevant unless miHoYo introduces a more powerful version of him.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

