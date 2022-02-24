Fanmade Genshin Impact character awakening concept upgrades Jean’s abilities

One recently popular post on the Genshin Impact subreddit brought up an interesting idea to increase the viability of old 5-star characters like Jean.

u/blitzbluu created the Reddit post and called the concept Character Awakening. Essentially, it's a mechanic that would allow players to take an old character and improve them in several ways. Some examples include:

Increasing their maximum level to 100

Two new Passive Talents

Increasing the maximum level of all Talents by three

The post even included a mock-up for Jean, including theoretical skills and a new design. One reason that this post took off was because of powercreep and how some old 5-star characters don't feel as good as they used to in the past.

Brilliant fanmade character awakening concept for Jean from the Genshin Impact subreddit

If readers want to check out the entire Reddit post, they can find it above. It's worth mentioning that "Character Awakening" isn't an official change, and there are no leaks on this matter. It's strictly fanmade, but it's an interesting discussion to be had.

This Reddit post is well-made and even brings up a similar feature found in Honkai Impact 3rd. That game is also made by miHoYo and is a part of the HoYoverse. There are several similarities between the two games, so it wouldn't be unreasonable to compare them when discussing a hypothetical feature.

The example shown in that Reddit post features a character named Fu Hua and how her role in the metagame improved with some changes. Genshin Impact is a young game, but one has to wonder what will happen to all of the powercrept and older characters several years from now.

Some players would like Jean to be better than she is right now (Image via miHoYo)

It even includes a hypothetical buff to Jean in the form of new Passive Talents. One example is:

"Anemo Bonus DMG +10%, Crit DMG +20%"

It's strictly an example, but changes like this one could revitalize older characters. Some Travelers have to wonder how the game will look in three to five years from now.

Genshin Impact is insanely profitable, so it will not die any time soon. That said, it's only inevitable that powercreep will be more noticeable in the future.

Powercreep in Genshin Impact

Powercreep is a phenomenon that happens in every gacha game over time. Unsurprisingly, Genshin Impact has also been susceptible to this problem. Typically, it's most commonly seen in Genshin Impact's weapons throughout the years, but it has affected characters as well.

For example, Venti used to be the best Swirl enabler in the Spiral Abyss, but his usage has waned over the years as Kazuha became the more popular option. If new characters keep getting added in the upcoming years, then it's only inevitable that other older characters get left in the dust in a similar vein.

Some gacha games handle powercreep well, while others do a terrible job at it. It's too early to see where Genshin Impact will fall between these two categories as the game is only a little over a year old.

