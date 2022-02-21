Best Genshin Impact Jean build, ascension materials and team roles in February 2022

Genshin Impact is filled with lovable characters, and Jean Gunnhildr, the Acting Grand Master of Knights of Favonius, is no exception. According to the game's lore, Jean is known as the Dandelion Knight as well as the Lionfang Knight, highlighting her competence as a formidable warrior and healer.

Jean is one of the starter five-star characters that were introduced in the early stages of the game. She is a five-star character who uses a sword to damage enemies and can control Anemo with her vision to either deal Anemo damage to opponents or heal party members.

Here are the best Jean builds with her ascension materials and team roles in February 2022.

Genshin Impact: best Jean builds, ascension materials, and team roles

Jean’s elemental skill and burst allow her to deal Anemo damage to opponents along with the capability to heal the entire party. Jean's best builds are named after her lore titles, where the Dandelion Knight build primarily focuses on support and the Lionfang Knight build focuses on DPS.

Dandelion Knight (Anemo support build)

This build has a primary focus on Jean’s elemental burst Dandelion Breeze, which will burst heal all the party members and shred elemental resistance. It is important to note that Jean’s healing is scaled off of her attack.

Regarding weapon choices, players can pick the following:

Skyward blade (Energy Recharge)

Festering Desire (Energy Recharge)

Favonius Sword (Energy Recharge)

Sacrificial Sword (Energy Recharge)

Amenoma Kageuchi (ATK%)

Lions Roar (ATK%)

When it comes to artifacts, the four-piece set of Viridescent Venerer is the bread and butter for a support Jean since they are usually used for the 40% elemental resistance shred. Other sets that she can capitalize on are:

Noblesse Oblige (four-piece set)

Ocean-Hued Clam (four-piece set)

Two-piece sets of Viridescent Venerer and Emblem of Severed Fates

Lionfang Knight (Anemo DPS build)

This DPS build focuses on Jean's damage-dealing capabilities while still retaining some of her healing abilities.

Regarding weapon choices, players can pick these:

Primordial Jade Cutter (Crit-rate)

Mistsplitter Reforged (Crit damage)

Aquila Favonia (Physical damage bonus)

Blackcliff Longsword (Crit damage)

The Black Sword (Crit-rate)

Prototype Rancour (Physical damage bonus)

Jean DPS is a powerhouse who has yet to have an artifact set with a suitable four-piece set bonus. Players can run their own permutations on any of these artifact two-piece set bonuses to figure out which combination works best for them:

Gladiator’s Finale/ Shimenawa Reminiscence

Bloodstained Chivalry

Pale Flame

Viridescent Venerer

Players can consult the following chart to ascend Jean to level 90 in Genshin Impact:

Level 20 1 x Vayuda Turquoise Slivers, 3 x Dandelion Seeds, 3 x Damaged Masks, 20,000 Mora Level 40 3 x Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, 2 x Hurricane Seeds, 10 x Dandelion Seeds, 15 x Damaged Masks, 40,000 Mora Level 50 6 x Vayuda Turquoise Fragments, 4 x Hurricane Seeds, 20 x Dandelion Seeds, 12 x Stained Masks, 60,000 Mora Level 60 3 x Vayuda Turquoise Chunks, 8 x Hurricane Seeds, 30 x Dandelion Seeds, 18 x Stained Masks, 80,000 Mora Level 70 6 x Vayuda Turquoise Chunks, 12 x Hurricane Seeds, 45 x Dandelion Seeds, 12 x Ominous Masks, 100,000 Mora Level 80 6 x Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 20 x Hurricane Seeds, 60 x Dandelion Seeds, 24 x Ominous Masks, 120,000 Mora

Overall, all the ascension material can be gathered from Mondstadt itself:

Defeating Anemo Hypostasis will reward players with vayuda and hurricane seeds.

Players can collect dandelion seeds spread all across Mondstadt

Defeating the different hilichurls will grant players different types of masks

