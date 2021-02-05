The Best Jean builds in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Jean Gunnhildr, the hard-working and lovely Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt, is both a formidable warrior and healer. Also known as the Dandelion Knight and the Lionfang Knight, these two titles perfectly describe the constant struggle Genshin Impact's protector of the City of Freedom has to deal with. Fight ruthlessly for what she believes, and care tenderly for those in her charge.

Jean's two sides are best represented in Genshin Impact with two different builds, depending on how players wish to fit her into their party.

Genshin Impact: Best builds for Jean Gunnhildr (5-Star)

Dandelion Knight (Anemo support build)

Jean's Dandelion Knight build focuses on her Elemental Burst and its healing powers while also reducing enemies' Elemental RES. With this build, Jean becomes one of Genshin Impact's most potent healers with the exception of Qiqi.

Weapon:

Skyward Blade - 5 Star

Skyward Blade

CRIT Rate increased by 4%/5%/6%/7%/8%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using an Elemental Burst:

Advertisement

Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and increases the DMG of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% for 12s.

or

Favonius Sword - 4 Star

CRIT hits have a 60%/70%/80%/90%/100% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6s.

Artifact Sets:

x4 Noblesse Oblige (ATK% / ATK% / Healing Bonus)

x2 - Elemental Burst DMG +20%

x4 - Using an Elemental Burst, increase all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

or

x4 Viridescent Venerer (ATK% / ATK% / Healing Bonus)

x2 - Gain a 15% Anemo DMG Bonus.

x4 - Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Lionfang Knight (Physical DPS build)

The Lionfang Knight build turns Genshin Impact's Jean into a DPS powerhouse while still retaining much of her healing ability.

Weapons:

Aquila Favonia - 5 Star

Aquila Favonia

ATK is increased by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. Triggers on taking DMG: the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, holding the banner of the resistance aloft, regenerating HP equal to 100%/115%/130%/145%/160% of ATK and dealing 200%/230%/260%/290%/320% of ATK as DMG to surrounding enemies. This effect can only occur once every 15s.

or

Prototype Rancour - 4 Star

On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase Base ATK and DEF by 4/%4.5%/5%/5.5%/6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. It can only occur once every 0.3s.

Advertisement

Artifact Sets:

x4 Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Physical DMG / CRIT DMG)

x2 - ATK +18%

x4 - If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore, or Polearm, it increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%.

or

x2 Bloodstained Chivalry (ATK% / Physical DMG / CRIT DMG)

x2 - Physical DMG +25%

x2 Gladiator's Finale (ATK% / Physical DMG / CRIT DMG)

x2 - ATK +18%

Playing Jean in Genshin Impact

The video above is an excellent guide on Genshin Impact's Jean, focusing on in-depth statistics, strategy, and character pairings.