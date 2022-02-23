What is pity in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based game where wishes are used to obtain limited-rare units. Players can either grind for these wishes for months or use real-world money to get more wishes to obtain rare units. The in-game currency that players will need the most is Primogems to spend on wishes.

Currently, Primogems are hard to accumulate if players stick to F2P (free-to-play) and avoid spending real-world money. However, the developers have an in-built pity system that ensures that all sorts of players in the game can get their grind or money’s worth when drawing wishes repeatedly.

Here is everything players need to know about the pity system in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Pity system explained

The in-built pity system feature is HoYoverse way of reassuring players that they will definitely receive time-limited characters or weapons from a particular banner. Players will have to draw wishes multiple times before the pity goes into their favor. The wishes mainly consist of the following types:

Character Event Wish

Character Event Wish-2

Weapon Event Wish

Novice Wish

Standard Wish

Character event wish banners and Epitome Invocation are time-limited promotional banners. New characters or weapons are featured in these banners where the featured unit will have a 50% increased drop rate in the banner.

Depending on the banner, the pity rate ensures that a player receives a four-star unit: a character or weapon on their 10th pull if players did not receive any four-star units in the previous nine pulls. However, five-star units have a slightly different pity rate which is separate for weapons and characters.

These are the pity rates for each kind of drop from banners:

Four-Star Weapon: 10 Wishes

Four-Star Character: 10 Wishes

Five-Star Weapon: 80 Wishes

Five-Star Character: 90 Wishes

To summarize in simpler terms, if a player draws say 89 wishes and does not receive a five-star character, the pity system will guarantee that they draw a five-star character on the 90th wish. Players can keep track of all this pity in the banner on their history tab from the event-wish page.

Genshin Impact also has a hidden soft pity system that helps save players up to 1800 Primogems. The soft pity system lowers the number of wishes needed to get a five-star and takes effect at around 75-80 wishes.

