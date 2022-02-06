Genshin Impact banner history and pity guide (February 2022)

Genshin Impact is a gacha-based game where players can grind or buy primogems to wish for weapon and character banners. Unlike other gacha-based games, Genshin Impact is not too generous when handing out five-star units.

Fortunately, miHoYo has added a pity system to the game that provides guaranteed five-star units to players. The pity system reassures players to obtain five-star weapons and characters from banners. Players will have to draw a couple of times before the pity rate can be in their favor.

Genshin Impact banner history and pity guide

Zhongli's banner history and pity guide (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players have a total of three banners to wish for. The three banners are:

Character Event Wish Banner

Epitome Invocation (Weapon) Banner

Standard Banner

Character event wish banners and Epitome invocation banners are promotional banners. They usually feature the introduction of new characters or weapons into the game. Additionally, these promotional banners have a 50% chance of dropping the banner featured character/weapon.

Hence, if a player doesn’t get the featured four-star or five-star unit from the promotional banner, the pity system will guarantee that the next four-star or five-star unit the players receive will be a banner featured unit.

The weapons and character banners have unique pity rates. They are:

Four-Star Weapon/Character: 10 Wishes

Five-Star Weapon: 80 Wishes

Five-Star Character: 90 Wishes

Players need to keep in mind that each banner has its history and players can check it from the history tab in the bottom left corner of their screen.

History of banner (Image via miHoYo)

The history page shows all the items obtained from the respective banners over time. The four-star and five-star drops are highlighted for players to count their pity more efficiently. Players can count from their first wish after their five-star drop and count until their most recent pull.

It is also worth mentioning that the pity of every banner can be carried over to a subsequent banner. This means that players will not have their pity reset when a particular banner ends. Pity will only reset when a specific banner drops a five-star character or weapon.

