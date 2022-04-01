Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks hint at a potential Xiao rerun and Yaksha related story content

A new Genshin Impact 2.7 leak which suggests that Xiao may get a rerun in the coming future.

Genshin Impact 2.7 brings back considerable focus from Inazuma to Liyue as players will explore the new Chasm region. The new Archon Quests will also bring some major development to the main lore as players get a sneak peek at a new Liyue character, Yelan, which opens up the possibility for a Liyue character rerun.

The official Genshin Impact has also shared the drip marketing of Yelan, suggesting that players will see her soon on the upcoming 2.7 banners. It wouldn’t be so out of place to see Xiao’s return to feature banners in Genshin Impact 2.7.

Genshin Impact leaker uBatcha hints at a potential Xiao re-run in 2.7

[Questionable]Okay so... hear me out.... 2.7 Xiao? This is also baffling to me same as what Zhongli was back then but as I said before, its worth bringing attention to the possibility.

The recent Genshin Impact 2.7 leak comes from a prominent leaker, uBatcha, who has been a consistent source when it comes to bringing data-mined leaks or information from other reliable sources.

For those wondering, I got told this was due to Xiao having content in the patch

uBatcha himself addressed this to be a questionable leak as this piece of information was delivered to him by someone else but still feels it is worth the attention. There was also no further mention of this mystery source by uBatcha in his tweets.

There are yet to be any other leaks to bring some light on Xiao’s rerun in the upcoming 2.7 banners. Assuming the tweet is accurate, then Xiao fans or those who still don't have a Xiao have something to look forward to in the 2.7 patch update.

It has not been long since Xiao left the feature banners. His last re-run banner “Invitation to Mundane Life” was between January 5 and January 25, 2022. This implies Xiao will be back on the banners again after five months, which should not be very surprising as there are characters such as Childe who have had re-runs in a short time span.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks hint towards Yaksha-related story content

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.7:



1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"

2. Kuki with hangout quests

3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)

4. Robot-making event for teapot

5. Music event with Itto's little drum

6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto

7. Pursina's Spike event v2

A quick overview of 2.7:1. Yelan and new bow "Aqua Simulacra"2. Kuki with hangout quests3. Fading Twilight (free 4* bow)4. Robot-making event for teapot5. Music event with Itto's little drum6. Rogue-like dungeons v2 ft. Yelan, Itto7. Pursina's Spike event v28. Bosacius

Another reliable leaker, Genshin Intel, has shared an overview of the upcoming 2.7 patch update. Players will notice the name on the last point of the overview, Bosacius. The name belongs to one of the five strongest Yakshas who was summoned by Rex Lapis to fight against demons and other evil manifestations.

Yakshas: The Guardian Adepti, a story teaser published by the official Genshin Impact channel on YouTube, talks about the five strongest Yaksha.

In the video, Rex Lapis narrates how the five Yaksha were summoned and how three of them perished by fighting each other or by succumbing to darkness. Out of the two surviving Yakshas, one disappeared without a trace and now only one, the conqueror of demons (Xiao), remains.

The video is still unclear about the ultimate fate of the two Yakshas, i.e., the Electro and Geo Yakshas. There is a World Quest that talks about Bosacius and his treasure in the Minlin region of Liyue where players will have to use Geo construct to break his seal. This could mean that Bosacius is the Geo Yaksha.

However, the recent introduction of Vermillion Hereafter artifacts that resemble the Electro Yaksha raises the possibility of Bosacius being the Electro Yaksha.

In both cases, it has been confirmed that players will get some Yaksha-related story content in the upcoming 2.7 update since it has been mentioned so many times through different means.

