Top 5 Genshin Impact character releases expected in 2022

2022 is undoubtedly an important year for Genshin Impact. The Inazuma storyline will come to an end and a brand-new region will be introduced with the 3.0 update.

Sumeru, the land of the Dendro Archon, will be released in 2022. Accordingly, players can look forward to the release of some highly anticipated Dendro characters. Moreover, there are many characters in the lore, like Dainsleif and Scaramouche, that are yet to be made playable.

Hence, these are the five characters that should arrive in Genshin Impact in 2022.

Top 5 Genshin Impact characters like Kusanali and Yaoyao that players wish to experiment with in 2022

5) Kusanali

Even though it isn't confirmed, Sumeru will most likely arrive in patch 3.0. Sumeru is the land of the Dendro Archon called Lesser Lord Kusanali.

It is safe to assume that Kusanali will be one of the first characters to be introduced alongside Sumeru. She is the youngest Archon and has been mentioned by other Archons like Zhongli as well.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (248/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



2.7 leaks should arrive with 2.7 Beta, which is expected to arrive within a few days of the 2.6 Version Update (announced to be March 30th). Av! @llavalxnchell @SaveYourPrimos Hello SaveYourPrimos! May I ask is there any Data about The release of sumeru and when will be expecting 2.7 Leaks? Thanks for your time! @SaveYourPrimos Hello SaveYourPrimos! May I ask is there any Data about The release of sumeru and when will be expecting 2.7 Leaks? Thanks for your time! 🌸 Hello! Though no official announcements have been made, Sumeru is expected to arrive with 3.0 (est. late July / early August, after 2.8).2.7 leaks should arrive with 2.7 Beta, which is expected to arrive within a few days of the 2.6 Version Update (announced to be March 30th). twitter.com/llavalxnchell/… Hello! Though no official announcements have been made, Sumeru is expected to arrive with 3.0 (est. late July / early August, after 2.8).2.7 leaks should arrive with 2.7 Beta, which is expected to arrive within a few days of the 2.6 Version Update (announced to be March 30th). twitter.com/llavalxnchell/…

The people of Sumeru love their Archon, and it will be a delight for players to use her on the battlefield.

4) Heizou

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (248/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ]



As Kuki (4✰) is separate from Yelan's banner, we believe this lends support to rumors of an Itto rerun in 2.7, as Kuki is a member of the Arataki gang.



This also lends support to the speculation of Heizou (Anemo, 4✰) + Kazuha for 2.8. SPECULATION, NOT A LEAKAs Kuki (4✰) is separate from Yelan's banner, we believe this lends support to rumors of an Itto rerun in 2.7, as Kuki is a member of the Arataki gang.This also lends support to the speculation of Heizou (Anemo, 4✰) + Kazuha for 2.8. [⚠️ SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ⚠️]As Kuki (4✰) is separate from Yelan's banner, we believe this lends support to rumors of an Itto rerun in 2.7, as Kuki is a member of the Arataki gang.This also lends support to the speculation of Heizou (Anemo, 4✰) + Kazuha for 2.8.

Heizou is a character from Inazuma. He is a detective who works for the Tenryou Commission and will most likely be a 4-star Anemo unit.

Several leakers have confirmed that Heizou will become playable before patch 3.0. Considering that update 2.7 will bring in Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, it is safe to assume that Heizou will be available during the 2.8 update.

Not a lot is known about Heizou and his playstyle, and this mystery has added to his popularity.

3) Yaoyao

Yaoyao is another four-star character who has sky-scraping hype in the Genshin Impact community. As per the lore, she was Xiangling's junior disciple and is currently the assistant for Ganyu.

Yaoyao is a character from Liyue, but she might belong to the Dendro element. She hasn't even appeared as an NPC so far, which is why there's no information on her weapon or appearance.

2) Baizhu

Baizhu is the owner of the Bubu Pharmacy and he first appeared during the Archon Quest Chapter 1 Act 2. He has a talking pet called Changsheng. The white snake rests on his shoulders, and is one of the biggest reasons behind his popularity.

Baizhu has a Dendro vision, and the release of Sumeru in patch 3.0 would mean that his arrival is also closer than ever. He is anticipated to be a five-star Genshin Impact character, and players believe him to be an overpowered DPS unit.

1) Kuki Shinobu

Lumie @lumie_lumie , Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

Kuki Shinobu is the only Genshin Impact character that Arataki Itto is afraid of. She is Itto's sidekick and the deputy of the Arataki gang.

A lot has been revealed about Kuki Shinobu lately. As per Yanfei, Shinobu learned law from Liyue and then joined the Arataki gang. This explains why she's able to get Itto out of jail every time.

Latest leaks by Lumie and Ubatcha have suggested that Kuki Shinobu will be introduced as a 4-star character in Genshin Impact version 2.7. Her banner will be available in the second half, as the first half will feature Yelan.

Note: Only Baizhu's appearance has been officially revealed in the game. Other characters are yet to be introduced in person.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan