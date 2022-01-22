Genshin Impact 3.0 to introduce Sumeru after version 2.8, suggests leak

New leaks and speculation from leakers seem to suggest that Sumeru will come out on Genshin Impact 3.0 right after the 2.8 update.

A recent Reddit post on some data of a Chinese Test Dispatch Server has become quite popular as of late. The post comes from Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit, although there are some things worth mentioning:

The leaker also posted a comment in the thread talking about some upcoming content.

It's not by a random throwaway account.

Some other leaks seem to coincide with some details.

The rest of this article will merely mention some aspects of this leak and some Redditors' speculation while leaving it to the reader to judge if it's accurate or not.

Genshin Impact 3.0 to supposedly introduce Sumeru after version 2.8, according to leaks

The data in the second image above seems to indicate that there is no Genshin Impact 2.9. Certain aspects of it are out of order, and listing some technical data doesn't provide much context for Sumeru being in the 3.0 update. However, there is an important Reddit comment by the OP of that thread.

There are several interesting topics of note here, some of which pertain to Sumeru (due to Dendro being the element of the Archon there). Those topics are:

A male Dendro support will complement Yae Miko's abilities.

miHoYo is apparently undecided as to when they will add the Dendro artifacts.

Golden Apple Archipelago will return in Genshin Impact 2.8 and will feature a character from Sumeru (possibly Collei)

The Dendro Archon will be similar to Kazuha as far as support goes

There will be some changes to the standard banner prior to or during Sumeru's release.

If The Chasm appears in 2.7 and the Golden Apple Archipelago reappears in 2.8, then it's unlikely that another new region (Sumeru) will appear in those updates.

A leaked image of Sumeru from several months ago (Image via Genshin Intel)

Several Redditors speculated in that thread regarding when Sumeru's release date will be. Based on the current 42-day cycle for Genshin Impact versions, that would mean the 3.0 update should come out on August 3, 2022 (assuming nothing changes).

One comment below displays an example of the upcoming update schedule if miHoYo adheres to its current schedule.

Genshin Impact 2.0 introduced Inazuma and Chapter II of the Archon Quest, so there is some precedence of major new locations appearing at the start of a new major update starting with a new number in front of the decimal.

Another leaker (Uncle Pikachu) stated that Sumeru would come out in August, which would align with the previous leak (August 3, 2022). Of course, some Redditors also believe that it's just a random leaker with no credibility.

Dispatch details

Some details about the dispatch (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

There was an interesting comment on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord regarding one user's speculation on the Chinese Test Dispatch Servers. It essentially just mentions that the dispatch servers don't necessarily prove that any specific thing is being worked on at the moment.

Many fans already expect Sumeru to arrive in Genshin Impact 3.0. However, the recent drought of leaks on future non-Yae Miko content has sparked several new questionable leaks, such as the recent Reddit posts.

