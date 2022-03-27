5 must-have Genshin Impact characters to beat Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Floors of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact are a great way for players to earn Primogems on a regular basis. Completing all floors will grant 600 free Primogems, but it is easier said than done if players do not have the right characters to use.

The Spiral Abyss changes every fortnight, bringing new changes to enemy line-ups and adding new buffs or debuffs to Floor 12. Players can use this to their advantage to select the appropriate characters in their party to easily clear difficult floors such as Floor 12.

Here are five must-have characters that players should use to beat the current Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

5 must-have characters in Genshin Impact to beat Spiral Abyss Floor 12

5) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via Genshin Impact)

The current Floor 12 features Electro Rifthounds and multiple characters in each half of the chambers. Raiden Shogun is extremely useful on Floor 12 since the current Abyssal Blessing rewards players for having an Electro character in the party. When an active character hits an opponent affected by Electro, a shockwave is created dealing True DMG to nearby opponents.

Additionally, her Elemental Skill can quickly shred the elemental resistance of Rifthounds to all elements. Her Elemental Burst has massive AoE damage potential, which can be paired with other characters.

4) Xingqiu / Kokomi

Kokomi and Xingqiu (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu and Kokomi are great supports that can increase the overall DPS of the team either by triggering reactions for maximum damage or providing buffs and debuffs to amplify damage. It depends on the player which character they want to use as per the team’s requirements.

Both characters have fast Hydro applications. Xingqiu can use Elemental Burst, where he can summon and coordinate rain swords with the active character’s attacks to deal Hydro damage. He can be paired with many DPS characters such as Hu Tao, Yoimiya, Xiangling, and many more.

Sangonomiya Kokomi excels at constant Hydro application with her Elemental Skill, where she summons a water creature that can apply wet status to enemies and heal nearby party members.

Kokomi's main role is not to provide additional damage to the team's overall DPS but to heal teammates and provide additional buffs. To provide buffs, players can equip her with Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers and a 4-piece set of Tenacity of Milelith.

3) Bennett

Hadyun 🌸 @hadyunn



Just a very late stream I'll be clearing the abyss with Keqing and Bennett as the stars of each half :D

twitch.tv/hadyunn bday(?) abyss stream [PH/ENG]Just a very late stream I'll be clearing the abyss with Keqing and Bennett as the stars of each half :D bday(?) abyss stream [PH/ENG]Just a very late stream I'll be clearing the abyss with Keqing and Bennett as the stars of each half :Dtwitch.tv/hadyunn https://t.co/EDBtp3tgXE

Bennett is one of the best support characters in the Genshin Impact roster. His main role is to generate particles as a battery if paired with other Pyro characters or serve as the team’s healer in Genshin Impact.

He can produce around two to three particles with his Elemental Skill, and his Elemental Burst creates an AoE healing zone. Active characters standing on this burst will regenerate up to 70% of their health and get an additional attack bonus based on Bennett’s base ATK.

wilow - (MM Services available) @zhoongwi DPS Bennett showcase

124k burst & 40k skill lmaaoooo pyro archon 6 star character indeed DPS Bennett showcase124k burst & 40k skill lmaaoooo pyro archon 6 star character indeed https://t.co/8qG8kU5lpk

Players should try to get at least one copy of Bennett since he is such a valuable addition to any team. He is very flexible with his team composition and very straightforward to build.

2) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha is one of the best crowd control characters who is used in most of the meta teams. This five-star Anemo character is capable of grouping enemies with his Elemental Skill, which has a short cooldown that can be spammed multiple times in a rotation. When paired with a 4-piece set of Viridescent Venerer, swirling enemies can shred their elemental resistance towards that particular element.

His Elemental Burst creates a huge AoE damage zone that deals damage at different intervals while shredding the opponent's elemental resistance. One of his passive talents grants party members additional elemental damage based on his elemental mastery.

1) Zhongli

Zhongli (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Spiral Abyss does not allow the use of food to heal party members or provide additional buffs. Having a shield character like Zhongli allows players to focus more on offense. Zhongli has one of the strongest shields in Genshin Impact and can withstand tons of damage with the right build.

smear 🔅 @smearstroke My Post Buff Zhongli Showcase vs Tartaglia (Lvl. 90)



Phase 1 and 2 - Showcasing Zhongli's DPS capabilities

Phase 3 - Showcasing Zhongli's supportive capabilities My Post Buff Zhongli Showcase vs Tartaglia (Lvl. 90)Phase 1 and 2 - Showcasing Zhongli's DPS capabilitiesPhase 3 - Showcasing Zhongli's supportive capabilities https://t.co/CfPAksnIAI

Zhongli can create shields for the party using his Elemental Skill, which also creates a pillar that does Geo damage at regular intervals.

His passive grants additional damage buffs to characters protected by Zhongli’s shield, which is a huge plus. His Elemental Burst can drop a large meteor from the sky that can deal massive AoE Geo damage and petrify enemies for a few seconds.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi