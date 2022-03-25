Genshin Impact leaker reveals Yelan and Kuki Shinobu release versions

Genshin Impact leaks have finally revealed the updates in which players can look forward to unlocking Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. While Yelan was leaked during the 2.6 beta testing, Shinobu has been mentioned by several Inazuma characters.

The hype for new characters in Genshin Impact is always unreal. Players love testing new playstyles in the Spiral Abyss and expanding their character collection.

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu to arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.7

Lumie is undoubtedly one of the most credible leakers in the community. Time and again, they've correctly predicted upcoming weapons and characters.

Most recently, the leaker claimed that Yelan's banner would arrive during the first phase of the 2.7 update. She is a five-star character who belongs to the Hydro element.

Lumie @lumie_lumie , Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

Moreover, Yelan uses a bow during combat, but players must not assume that she'll have a playstyle similar to Childe, another five-star Hydro bow user. Last but not least, Kirin Bow is expected to be the five-star signature weapon for Yelan, as the bow was spotted with her in the 2.6 beta testing.

Kuki Shinobu, on the flip side, is a four-star character. Lumie believes that she will be released in the second phase of the 2.7 update.

Genshin Impact players are expecting Arataki Itto's rerun banner in patch 2.7

Soon after Lumie's leaks regarding Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, players came up with their theories about the remaining banners in patch 2.7 and 2.8.

It has already been confirmed that patch 2.6 will feature Ayato, Venti, and Ayaka. After that, the first five-star character in patch 2.7 will be Yelan. Hence, it makes perfect sense for Arataki Itto to return in the second phase of the 2.7 update alongside Kuki Shinobu.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (248/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ]



As Kuki (4✰) is separate from Yelan's banner, we believe this lends support to rumors of an Itto rerun in 2.7, as Kuki is a member of the Arataki gang.



This also lends support to the speculation of Heizou (Anemo, 4✰) + Kazuha for 2.8. SPECULATION, NOT A LEAKAs Kuki (4✰) is separate from Yelan's banner, we believe this lends support to rumors of an Itto rerun in 2.7, as Kuki is a member of the Arataki gang.This also lends support to the speculation of Heizou (Anemo, 4✰) + Kazuha for 2.8. [⚠️ SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ⚠️]As Kuki (4✰) is separate from Yelan's banner, we believe this lends support to rumors of an Itto rerun in 2.7, as Kuki is a member of the Arataki gang.This also lends support to the speculation of Heizou (Anemo, 4✰) + Kazuha for 2.8.

Banners are often based on the ongoing events in the storyline, and Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu seem to have one of the most interesting love-hate relationships in Genshin Impact.

Moreover, the arrival of Kuki Shinobu and Yelan in patch 2.7 has indirectly confirmed that Heizou will be released in patch 2.8. It will be the final update before Sumeru and could contain rerun banners for Kazuha and Klee.

We're heading towards the end of the Inazuma storyline, and a new region (Sumeru) will soon arrive with the 3.0 patch.

Edited by Srijan Sen