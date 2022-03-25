How to prepare for Genshin Impact 2.6 update

As the Genshin Impact 2.6 update draws closer, players are excited to experience the new version as soon as possible. It is easy to get overwhelmed by all the new content if a player is unprepared.

The following points can help players be prepared for the Genshin Impact 2.6 update beforehand, which will improve their experience of the new content when the update arrives:

Genshin Impact 2.6: 5 things to do to be prepared for the upcoming update

5) Storage

Storage is the biggest foe for Genshin Impact Mobile players (Image via Android Phone Settings)

Since the game's inception, ludicrous storage requirements have been a concern for many Genshin Impact players. This is especially true for mobile players who have limited storage.

Players must make sure they have enough storage to facilitate the update. The upcoming update will be around 6 GB for PC and 3-3.5 GB for mobile.

4) Saving resin

Players can keep up to 5 condensed resins for future use (Image via Genshin Impact)

Resin is an energy resource used for farming practically everything. Being time-gated with a slow refresh rate, it needs to be judiciously used. The 2.6 version will unlock a new artifact domain and a new boss.

Players will need a lot of resin to farm the new artifact sets and new boss materials. Here are a few ways players can stock up on resin:

Craft condensed resin - Best method to save resin for future use. Up to 200 resins can be saved through this method.

- Best method to save resin for future use. Up to 200 resins can be saved through this method. Fragile resin - If players have unused fragile resin, they can get 60 resins for each fragile resin

- If players have unused fragile resin, they can get 60 resins for each fragile resin Transient resin - Transient resin can be bought from the teapot and provides 60 resins. But players must be careful as it expires after seven days of purchase.

3) Complete story quest(s)

It has been officially confirmed that we are getting a new Archon quest in the Genshin Impact 2.6 update. But players won’t be able to access it if they haven’t completed the previous Archon Quests.

Although the exact timeline of this Archon quest is not yet known, we can assume that it will take place after the events of Inazuma Archon Quest. Hence, players might have to complete Inazuma Act 3: Omnipresence over Mortals to unlock the new Archon Quest.

Ending of Raiden Story Quest : Act 2 where Ei declared she will open her nation's borders (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also, this is just personal speculation, but players might need to complete Act 2 of Raiden’s Story Quest to access the Irodori Festival event.

The Irodori Festival occurs after the Sakoku Decree is lifted, which only happens after Raiden Story Quest Act 2. It might be wrong since it's not official, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

2) Crafting gadgets for exploration

Geo treasure compass can help players to find sneaky treasure chests in Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 2.6 update will open up the Chasm, giving us access to the mysterious underground region for the first time. Exploring a new region can be pretty challenging.

Crafting gadgets like portable waypoints and geo treasure compass can make exploration less painful and more enjoyable. Chasm will also have puzzles that require geo constructs, so adding a geo character to the party while exploring the Chasm will be beneficial.

1) Pre-farming materials for characters

Farming the materials in advance allows players to max out the characters immediately after obtaining them. Players can take advantage of the ongoing "Overflowing Mastery" event, which grants double drops on talent book domains.

This is a good time to farm talent books for the characters coming in the 2.6 update. The following image can be used as a reference while farming ascension and talent materials (please note that the image includes materials required to upgrade a single talent to level 8):

Ascension and Talent upgrade materials required for max ascended Lvl. 8 talent Ayato (Original Image via HoyoVerse)

The materials required by Kamisato Ayato were recently officially confirmed by HoyoVerse.

