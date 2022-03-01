How much storage does Genshin Impact take on Android and PC? (March 2022)

With every update, Genshin Impact gets new banners, events, quests, and regions. This naturally implies that the storage requirements of the game increases every 42 days.

Storage has always been a glaring issue for players, especially those who play on mobile. Not all devices can run a high-end game that also takes up over 10 GB of data.

Here are the storage details for Genshin Impact on PC and mobile as of March 2022.

Genshin Impact version 2.5 storage details on PC and Mobile

PC

On PC, Genshin Impact requires 40 GB of reserved space to run efficiently. With version 2.5, it amounts to almost 38.1 GB data.

Other requirements to run the title are:

Operating System : Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit Processor : Intel Core i7 or equivalent

: Intel Core i7 or equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics Card : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB or better

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB or better DirectX Version: 11

Mobile- Android

On Android, miHoYo's action RPG requires over 10 GB of reserved space (as mentioned by the official website). However, since the release of version 2.5, this has increased to over 16.36 GB of data.

Other requirements for smooth gameplay are:

Operating System : Android 7.0 and above

: Android 7.0 and above CPU : Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Kirin 820, or above

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Kirin 820, or above RAM: 4 GB or more

It is evident that only high-end devices with the latest chipsets will be able to run the game smoothly in March 2022.

NYSLM path @path_exe Correct me if I’m wrong on this, but I believe the only other mobile game (that isn’t CODM) that takes 10 gigs in storage space is Genshin Impact.



Mobile- iOS

The iPhone 8 Plus and the devices released thereafter are compatible with Genshin Impact. The recommended speficiations are:

20 GB of reserved space

of reserved space iOS 9.0 or above

If the specifications of the device are way below the ones mentioned above, then the game won't install or cause issues like black screen and freezing.

☯ @MANJUSAKII the sacrifices i made on my phone storage just for genshin to fit. worth it the sacrifices i made on my phone storage just for genshin to fit. worth it https://t.co/LS49X2d3Hi

It won't be a surprise if the aforementioned storage requirements increase after the 2.6 update. The Chasm and Ayato will arrive in the next update alongside some story and Archon quests.

rin! @boink_rei would u guys still love me if one day i had to stopped playing genshin bcs storage would u guys still love me if one day i had to stopped playing genshin bcs storage😞

Players who are struggling to manage their device storage can try deleting the unused voice-over packs from the in-game settings. This can help them in clearing over 3-4GBs data.

As of now, version 2.5 is live with Yae Miko's banner. Two rerun banners featuring Kokomi and Raiden Shogun will be released in the second half of the current update.

