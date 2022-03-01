New Genshin Impact event allows players to create custom domain challenges

Genshin Impact version 2.5 is all about new events. Players are currently exploring the Corrosion-affected Enkanomiya region in the Three Realms Gateway Offering event, and should now be ready to create their own domain challenges.

Domains are an integral part of Genshin Impact's open world. From artifacts to weapon ascension materials, they offer a ton of valuable resources to travelers.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming Divine Ingenuity event that'll allow players to create custom domain challenges.

Divine Ingenuity event in Genshin Impact: release date and eligibility criteria announced

The Divine Ingenuity event will begin on March 2, 2022, and will be live until March 21, 2022. Apparently, the Adventurer's Guild has discovered a strange domain in the outskirts of Liyue and travelers must unearth the secrets it holds.

The eligiblity criteria for taking part in Divine Ingenuity is Adventure Rank 28 or above. Moreover, players have to complete the Archon Quest - "Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches".

The rewards from the event will include:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Talent Level-Up Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore (for weapons)

Mora

Divine Ingenuity event in Genshin Impact: 'Preset Domains' and 'Custom Domains' gameplay explained

1) Preset Domains

As the name suggests, the Preset Domains have already been created by the imagination of the adventurers in the guild. The goal is to reach the destination within the time limit and collect as many Adventure Coins as possible.

There are five such domains, and each has its own set of terrains, mechanisms, traps, and blessings.

Terrains

Terrains comprise of walls, Steep Slope, Gentle Slope, Square Platforms, and more. Players will find Adventure Coins on Walls and Steep Slopes, and they can climb certain terrains as well.

Mechanisms

Mechanisms will help players in avoiding traps and obtaining Adventure Coins. Wind Curls and Springboards are some examples of Mechanisms, and participants must be cautious while using the Disappearing Platforms and Fragile Platforms.

Traps

Traps essentially target players with Elemental damage that affects their health. It is important to note the activation time of mechanisms to avoid traps.

Blessings

Three blessings will be available during the Divine Ingenuity event in Genshin Impact:

Strengthening Boon - Recover stamina

- Recover stamina Striding Boon - Movement speed buff

- Movement speed buff Leaping Boon- Jump buff

2) Custom Domains

This is undoubtedly the most interesting part of this event. By completing the Divine Ingenuity World Quest, players will be able to create their own custom domains (Up to 5) and play the domains made by others in the Genshin Impact community.

Creators can use all types of objects, blessings, traps, and mechanisms to create a domain. This is similar to the Serenitea Pot, but some editing features will be added to the Challenge Settings section in the in-game settings.

While publishing a domain, players can choose the tags (Time Limit, Destination, Maze, High Difficulty, and more) that appropriately describe the challenge. Naturally, they will have to complete their domains before publishing them.

Divine Ingenuity in Genshin Impact version 2.5 will be a community-driven event. Players are excited to try each other's domains, and are requesting the developers to permanently add custom domains as a feature.

