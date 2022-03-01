Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event release date, gameplay details and more details

A new event is coming up tomorrow in Genshin Impact, and players will have a new farming method for Primogems. Divine Ingenuity is an event where players will create their own domain using imagination and creativity.

The event started after the Adventurers' Guild discovered a peculiar Domain on the outskirts of Liyue. There are two types of gameplay in this event: Preset Domains and Custom Domains.

Divine Ingenuity event date and gameplay details in Genshin Impact

The Divine Ingenuity event will be available in Genshin Impact on March 2, at 10:00 AM (Server Time). The event will take place in the game for 20 days and will be removed on March 21 at 03:59 AM (Server Time).

Players need to reach Adventure Rank 28 and complete the Archon Quest 'Chapter 1: Act 3 - A New Star Approaches' before they can participate in the event.

Divine Ingenuity Gameplay Details in Genshin Impact version 2.5

1) Preset Domains

Preset Domains gameplay in Divine Ingenuity (Image via HoYoverse)

The first type of gameplay is the Preset Domains, where Travelers must challenge and complete five different Domains that have been created with the imagination of adventurers from the Guild. During the challenge, players must reach their destination within the time limit and collect as many Adventure Coins along the way.

Gamers need to complete the first Preset Domain before they can access the next one. These Domains have different environments, each with diverse terrain, mechanisms, traps, and blessing effects.

Terrains in a Preset Domains (Image via HoYoverse)

A variety of terrains laid out in the Preset Domain and Adventure Coins can be found strewn around on walls and steep slopes. Its has climbing platforms such as slopes, and less platforms to jump on. Platforms that cannot be climbed, such as walls, are also available.

Mechanisms in Preset Domains (Image via HoYoverse)

When starting the challenge, players can take advantage of various mechanisms in the Domain and avoid traps to obtain Adventure Coins. Some mechanisms allow gamers to quickly traverse platforms and terrain, or reach high places.

Traps in Preset Domains (Image via HoYoverse)

During the course of the Preset Domain, certain mechanisms will cause the active character to be affected by certain Elements, while other traps will reduce a certain amount of Life Points. These traps can be avoided if players pay attention to the activation time of the mechanisms.

2) Custom Domains

Custom Domains in Divine Ingenuity (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another type of gameplay is Custom Domains, which can be unlocked after completing the World Quest 'Divine Ingenuity.' This Domain allows players to create and save a maximum of five Custom Domains, alongside playing Domains that other players have published.

Travelers can use all the terrain, mechanisms, and traps given from the event to design their Domain. The editing operation is similar to the Serenitea Pot interface. However, once their Custom Domain is finished, they must complete it first before sharing it with other Travelers in Genshin Impact.

This event is an excellent opportunity for players who are planning to farm Primogems for the next character banners, which are Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Edited by Saman