Genshin Impact 2.6 rumors suggest Heizou might be an Anemo type character: All you need to know

Heizou, a character from Inazuma, is expected to become playable in Genshin Impact soon. He's a detective in the Electro Archon's region and works for the Tenryou Commission.

Many characters from Inazuma belong to the Electro element, and initially, leakers were claiming that even Heizou is a four-star Electro character. However, the latest rumors have suggested that he could be an Anemo character.

Here's everything there is to know about Heizou in Genshin Impact.

Heizou could be a four-star Anemo Catalyst user in Genshin Impact

Several unverified sources from NGA who have accurately leaked some content in the past are now claiming that Heizou is a four-star Anemo character.

Considering that the upcoming five-star characters are Ayato and Yelan, it won't be a surprise if Heizou is a four-star character. However, many players are skeptical if he'll be an Anemo unit.

Also, when asked about Heizou's weapon, the unverified leakers claimed that he might use Catalysts. This implies that he might have a playstyle similar to Sucrose.

If these claims are true, then Heizou could turn out to be the ideal support character for Xiao. The five-star Anemo DPS unit is finally getting a tailor-made artifact set with version 2.6, and a dedicated four-star support character will be a cherry on top.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (213/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos [RUMOR] Multiple unconfirmed rumors have suggested Heizou is an Anemo character.



Various buzz across NGA has become prevalent enough to warrant reporting.



Please treat as sus/unconfirmed until further notice from more reliable sources.

Furthermore, Heizou could potentially become the first male Catalyst user in miHoYo's action RPG. Players on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit have shown interest in Heizou, and it is evident that there is sky-scraping demand for a male Catalyst character.

When will Heizou release in Genshin Impact?

It is worth noting that beta testers have found no information on Heizou during the 2.6 beta testing. Hence, it is unlikley that he will be released in the next update.

Accordingly, Heizou might arrive in version 2.8 as a four-star character. This is because there's a higher chance of Kuki Shinobu accompanying Yelan in version 2.7.

Yelan's was leaked during the 2.6 beta testing, and she is expected to be a five-star Hydro Bow user with the Kirin Bow as her signature weapon.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and Shinobu



Yelan - 5⭐

Shinobu - 4⭐ [Questionable]

This also hints that Heizou will be the last playable character from Inazuma to be released in Genshin Impact.

All the claims mentioned above are unverified and could be mere assumptions. However, many 'uncles' in the NGA seem to be sure about Heizou being an Anemo character, which is why these rumors are being brought to the community's attention.

