5 Genshin Impact tips to complete Three Realms Gateway Offering event faster

The Three Realms Gateway Offering map, which has the same geographical design as Enkanomiya, is a new area in Genshin Impact version 2.5. This is a temporary map that will be removed after the 2.6 update releases on March 30.

There are several new treasure chests and Time-Trial Challenges in the Three Realms Gateway Offering. By completing trials or defeating enemies protecting these chests, players can search for and claim all of the rewards.

5 simple tips to complete Three Realms Gateway Offering in Genshin Impact

1) Unlock all teleport waypoints

A teleport waypoint in Three Realms Gateway Offering map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Teleport waypoints play an important role in exploring the new map. With this mechanism, you can travel around the continent far easier than on foot. However, remember that some teleport waypoints require either 2 Aphotium Ores and 2 Tokoyo Legumes, or 5 Aphotium Ores and 5 Tokoyo Legumes.

The items above can be obtained from all around the Three Realms Gateway Offering map, and you can find them easily if you equip your Bokuso Box gadget. The device will display the locations of the plant and rocks near your location on the mini-map.

2) Collect all treasure chests

A treasure chest will provide Light Realm Sigils (Image via Genshin Impact)

A total of 125 treasure chests can be found on the darkened Enkanomiya map. You can obtain all sorts of rewards by claiming each chest, including Light Realm Sigils. You will need this item for the next method.

3) Upgrade your Bokuso Box

Bokuso Box effects at the highest level (Image via Genshin Impact)

Light Realm Sigils can be used as an offering for the Serpent's Heart statue. By increasing the level of Bokuso Box, you can obtain additional skills.

Decreased resistance of enemies' Physical and Elemental skills, and the ability of the box to disperse even the greatest darkness on the map, are some of the things players can attain.

4) Equip the suitable character

Fischl, Amber, and Kaeya in the team (Image via Genshin Impact)

For fast clearance, it is recommended to equip Fischl, Amber, and Kaeya in your team. This is because many puzzles require you to light up Pyro torches, Electro monuments, and freeze mirror puzzles.

If you equip them from the start of exploration, you won't trouble yourself again by changing them each time you need to clear a puzzle.

5) Explore the map from the lowest Corrosion Intensity to the highest

The increased Corrosion Intensity in each area (Image via Genshin Impact)

Even if you use the Bokuso Box to explore the corroded area, they will still be afflicted by the Corrosion if the intensity is greater than the box can withstand.

To avoid this, you should first explore the low-intensity area before moving on to the higher-intensity one. You should obtain enough Light Realm Sigils to enlarge the Bokuso Box by the time you need to go on to the next place.

The Three Realms Gateway Offering may be a temporary map, but players still have 30 days before the map is permanently removed. They can take their time to complete the map bit-by-bit during the event's duration.

