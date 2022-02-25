How to reduce Corrosion effect in Genshin Impact Three Realms Gateway Offering Event

The Corrosion effect is detrimental to Genshin Impact players in the Three Realms Gateway Offering event, so it's vital to reduce it as much as possible.

Travelers should understand that increasing the Bokuso Box's level is instrumental in fighting off this vile effect. Each level-up will increase the Bokuso Box's Corrosion Resistance. Here is a quick list of all the level-ups and the relevant Corrosion Resistance:

Level 1: 6

6 Level 2: 12

12 Level 3: 18

18 Level 4: 24

24 Level 5: 30

30 Level 6: 51

51 Level 7: 57

57 Level 8: 63

63 Level 9: 69

69 Level 10: 75

75 Level 11: 96

96 Level 12: 102

102 Level 13: 108

108 Level 14: 114

114 Level 15: 120

Players will need to collect Light Realm Sigils in order to upgrade their Bokuso Box. If the player opens up their map in the Three Realms Gateway Offering event, they should see various spots on the world marked with "Corrosion Intensity" followed by a number.

Ideally, the player will have upgraded the Bokuso Box to a level that gives them a high enough resistance to that area.

Reducing the Corrosion effect in the Three Realms Gateway Offering Event in Genshin Impact

The numbers here correlate with the Bokuso Box's level-up rewards (Image via miHoYo)

This screenshot serves as a basic example of how the Bokuso Box's resistance to Corrosion works:

In it, the player can see that it's only "6" on the bottom left.

The area this player is in has an intensity level of 15."

If they wanted to navigate through this area without suffering from Corrosion, they would need to have a Level 3 Bokuso Box, which would provide a resistance value of 18.

The highest intensity goes up to 118, which a Level 15 Bokuso Box can nullify. Upgrading the Bokuso Box can be done near the center of the map at the Statue of the Vassals.

Where to get Light Realm Sigils in Genshin Impact

Players will find this section under "Event Details" (Image via miHoYo)

Light Realm Sigils play a crucial role in the Three Realms Gateway Offering event. They're required to upgrade the Bokuso Box, which means that Genshin Impact players need a way to farm this item.

One won't find them randomly in the wild, but they are available through chests, challenges, waypoints, and the event's rewards.

A Level 2 Bokuso Box can scout nearby treasure chests and challenges, with higher levels improving the range of this ability. Travelers should know that there are more obtainable Light Realm Sigils than what's necessary to max out their Bokuso Box in Genshin Impact.

What does Corrosion do in Genshin Impact?

A Level 15 Bokuso Box means a player never has to worry about this effect (Image via miHoYo)

This effect can reduce the general effectiveness of a player's unit while it's active. It can lower a character's damage, physical resistance, and elemental resistance, making the Three Realms Gateway Offering event more difficult under these conditions.

Going through the lower intensity areas will provide Genshin Impact players with plenty of Light Realm Sigils to upgrade their Bokuso Box. If they continue to do that for the other regions, then completing the Three Realms Gateway Offering event will be easy for them.

