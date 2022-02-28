How to get to Inazuma in Genshin Impact (February 2022)

Inazuma is arguably the biggest country in Genshin Impact that is available to players. This country alone is made up of seven islands, including Enkanomiya. Travelers may have fun exploring the area to collect treasure chests and understand more about Inazuma lore.

However, this country is not unlocked by default. Instead, gamers must complete specific tasks to open the Electro nation. This article will show beginners in Genshin Impact how to unlock Inazuma in the game permanently.

How to unlock Inazuma in Genshin Impact

A cutscene in 'Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves' story quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can reach Inazuma by continuing the Archon Quest storyline after completing the previous events in Liyue. In addition, players must have completed all the main quests, including "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" in version 1.6.

A cutscene in 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia' (Image via HoYoverse)

Inazuma is accessible once players reach Adventure Rank 30 and follow these steps:

Start the Archon Quest 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia' Follow the navigation and talk to Katheryne at the Adventurer's Guild in Liyue Visit Beidou in the Crux Fleet ship at the east coast of Guyun Stone Forest

Players will soon find themselves in Inazuma after completing this initial quest. The ship docks at a port in the Ritou subregion, just a few steps away from a teleport waypoint.

The Traveler must then proceed to the rest of Inazuma, complete further Archon Quests, and eventually meet the Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun. As the Traveler progresses, unique exploration mechanisms such as Balethunder and the Tsurumi Island fog will surface. Similarly, Inazuma has puzzle mechanics that are only available in that location, such as Electro Seelies and cube devices.

The next new area in Genshin Impact: The Chasm

The Chasm: Underground Mines sneak peek (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, Genshin Impact is at version 2.5, and Inazuma's main storyline has been completed. The next new area has been decided to be The Chasm, an underground mine beneath Liyue.

Ruin Serpent sneak peek (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides the new underground area, a new enemy called 'Ruin Serpent' will also be released in version 2.6. This enemy has been introduced as a giant serpent that has recently come alive for unknown reasons. Judging from its appearance, it looks to be a digging machine of some sort.

Players can play the Three Realms Gateway Offering event that is currently available in version 2.5. This map is a temporary area similar to Enkanomiya and will be removed permanently after the 2.6 update.

