Genshin Impact: 5 interesting Bennett facts you need to know on his birthday

Bennett, one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact, is celebrating his birthday today. The four-star character was severely underrated when the game was first released, but players soon realized his true potential.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



#GenshinImpact "Traveler, thanks for your present! You've taken very good care of me all the time, and it's your kindness and goodwill towards me that has saved me from my bad luck. This is a very special Teyvat Charred Egg I made. Hehe... Come and try it!" "Traveler, thanks for your present! You've taken very good care of me all the time, and it's your kindness and goodwill towards me that has saved me from my bad luck. This is a very special Teyvat Charred Egg I made. Hehe... Come and try it!"#GenshinImpact https://t.co/yAuS72Ol6W

Bennett is undoubtedly the best support character in Genshin Impact, thanks to his Elemental Burst that not only heals the party members but also buffs their attack. Moreover, the Elemental Skill is great for constantly applying Pyro.

Here are five interesting facts that players need to know about Bennett on his birthday.

Five things players should know about Bennett in Genshin Impact

1) Bennett is the most unlucky character in Genshin Impact

Players who haven't played Bennett's Hangout quest might not know why a rock falls over him in the character showcase section.

夜行狂犬 @tormenmashi_ the biggest mystery in genshin is who is the one throwing rocks at bennett the biggest mystery in genshin is who is the one throwing rocks at bennett

As it turns out, Bennett is an extremely unlucky person. Precious chests, which often have the best items, are empty when this four-star Pyro character finds them.

Even during his adventures, Bennett struggles with the weather and several unexpected predicaments.

2) Benny's Adventure team

Bennett is a member of the Adventurer's Guild in Mondstadt. Teams for the guild are required to have at least three to four members to prevent accidents.

However, Bennett is so unlucky that other adventurers refrain from joining him. As a result, he is the only member of 'Benny's Adventure Team.' Despite the absence of teammates, he is a passionate worker.

3) Varka was intrigued by Bennett's fighting style

Jean is the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius because the real Grand Master named Varka isn't available in the city at the moment.

Interestingly, Varka saw Bennett's combat and said:

"Look at his moves... Doesn't that hurt?"

Apparently, Bennett is now used to pain. Owing to his misfortune, he's had a long history of fighting enemies, falling from cliffs, and getting buried in ruins. This explains why Bennett is fearless during combat.

4) Bennett has several fathers

Bennett was abandoned as a child and was saved by an old adventurer from the guild. He does not know anything about his biological parents and proudly claims that he has many dads.

Bennett leaves no opportunity to take care of his dads. Even though this is a tedious process, he is full of gratitude and love.

5) Bennett's real birthday

The most important thing to know about Bennett on his birthday is that today is not really his birthday. He was born on February 29, implying that he can celebrate the occasion only on leap years.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact My birthday? Ah... right. After all, it only happens once every four years.



Even if my birthday didn't happen this year, you still gave me a present!



Thank you! I really do count myself fortune to have you as a friend. It feels like my luck in future is looking up! My birthday? Ah... right. After all, it only happens once every four years. Even if my birthday didn't happen this year, you still gave me a present!Thank you! I really do count myself fortune to have you as a friend. It feels like my luck in future is looking up! https://t.co/AT7YMQZLcJ

To avoid this delay, Bennett celebrates his birthday on February 28. In the in-game mail, travelers will find a revival dish named Teyvat Charred Egg and Boreal Wolf's Milk Tooth as a present from the unlucky adventurer.

Gifts from Bennett to the travelers on his birthday (Image via Genshin Impact)

All in all, Bennett is one of the most interesting characters in miHoYo's action RPG. Amidst years of struggles and misfortune, he's never avoided taking responsibility and always tries his best to get the job done.

Edited by Danyal Arabi