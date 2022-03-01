Top 5 materials to farm for Kokomi ahead of Genshin Impact 2.5 banner rerun

Genshin Impact 2.5 is a week away from entering its second phase, where players will see a rerun of Sangonomiya Kokomi. Those who want to obtain Sangonomiya Kokomi can already pre-farm ascension materials and Talent Level-up materials for her in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Sangonomiya Kokomi is an excellent five-star unit that can shine in many electro-charged, freeze, and vape team compositions. Here are the top 5 materials players should farm for Kokomi ahead of her rerun banner.

Best materials to farm in advance for Kokomi rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.5

5) Hellfire Butterfly

Narukami Island: Tenshukaku is a trounce domain that players must unlock by completing Archon Quests. Players should fight two-phase weekly boss La Signora to get this drop as a reward. Players will need 18 Hellfire Butterflies to max out all three talents of Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Since this is a weekly boss drop reward that can be claimed once a week, players must start farming this boss as soon as possible to save time once Kokomi arrives on her rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.5.

4) Teachings of Transience / Guide to Transience / Philosophies of Transience

Violet Court will drop these materials on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sangonomiya Kokomi will require 9 Teachings of Transience, 63 Guides to Transience, and 114 Philosophies of Transience to max out all three of his talents.

These are Inazuma-based Talent Level-up materials from the Violet Court domain that drop the particular talent books only on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

If players try to complete this domain on any other day, it will drop different books. Similarly, on Sundays, all books can be farmed from this domain, but players must complete the Reign of Violet challenge only to farm Transience talent books.

3) Sango Pearl

yuu @tohmatoe all 43 sango pearl locations via official teyvat interactive map ! all 43 sango pearl locations via official teyvat interactive map ! https://t.co/teqCXK1I4D

Sangonomiya Kokomi will require a whopping 168 Sango Pearls to max out her ascension level in Genshin Impact 2.5. Only 43 Sango Pearls exist in the overworld at a given time and will respawn within two days. Hence, players should wait for several days to get all 168 sango pearls(about nine days).

Since these local specialties can generally be found near water bodies, having a character like Mona or Ayaka will save tons of time. Players can use Mona or Ayaka when collecting Sango Pearl to traverse quickly over water.

2) Spectral Husk / Spectral Heart / Spectral Nucleus

To max out her ascension levels, Sangonomiya Kokomi will require a total of 18 Spectral Husk, 30 Spectral Heart, and 36 Spectral Nucleus. Players must farm an additional 18 Spectral Husk, 66 Spectral Heart, and 93 Spectral Nucleus to max out all three of her talents.

Players can get these materials easily by fighting Specters, who can be found all across Inazuma and Enkanomiya. They can also craft Spectral Heart or Spectral Nucleus from the crafting table, if necessary.

1) Dew of Repudiation

The Hydro Hypostasis (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players should farm Hydro Hypostatsis to max out Sangonomiya Kokomi's ascension levels. She will require a total of 46 Dew of Repudiation to ascend herself to level 90.

Hydro Hypostasis drop the Dew of Repudiation along with Varunada Lazurite as drop rewards, which is a huge plus for players since Kokomi will also need Varunada Lazurite gems for her ascension. Also, Hydro Hypostasis can be found in the Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island.

