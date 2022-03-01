Genshin Impact fans are expecting Ayato's banner to be released this month

Ayato will arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.6 as a five-star Hydro Sword user. The character will be released after months of anticipation, and players cannot wait to unlock him.
Several credible leakers in the community have claimed that Ayato's banner will be available in the first phase of the 2.6 update. This is naturally great news for players who desperately need a Hydro DPS unit in their party.
This article will mention the release date, time, and gameplay details of Ayato in the 2.6 update.
Ayato in Genshin Impact: Expected release date and time
Genshin Impact version 2.5 arrived on February 16, 2022. Based on the game's fixed 21-day banner cycle and 42-day update cycle, it is safe to assume that version 2.6 will go live on March 30, 2022.
Also, if the leaks about Ayato being the first featured character in patch 2.6 are true, then his release date should be March 30, 2022, as well. Updates have traditionally been rolled out at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), and the next patch shouldn't be an exception.
Hence, Ayato will most likely be available on March 30, 2022, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). As of now, Yae Miko's banner is live, and the rerun banners for Kokomi and Raiden Shogun will be released in the next phase.
Travelers have almost a month to gather Primogems and ascension materials for Ayato. A ton of new events like Divine Ingenuity will begin soon, and even the ongoing Three Realms Gateway Offering event is giving out many Primomgems.
How good will Ayato be in Genshin Impact?
Ayato is a unique character who has an on-field damage-dealing Elemental Skill and an off-field Elemental Burst. He is expected to play the role of a DPS/sub-DPS unit.
In the ongoing 2.6 beta testing, several buffs have been provided to Ayato. His Base ATK and HP was increased recently, and now, the Elemental Burst will increase his attack speed as well (it used to buff the attack speed of other party members only before).
The hype for Ayato is unreal, and miHoYo wouldn't risk disappointing the community. Accordingly, every aspect of his kit is being improved to make him an explosive damage dealer.