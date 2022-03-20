Genshin Impact reveals new Chasm gameplay, puzzle mechanism, and other details

Genshin Impact version 2.6 is a few weeks away, and the developer has started releasing The Liyue Diaries to showcase the terrain and mechanisms in the new area, The Chasm. Today, the game introduces players to the surface of The Chasm, signaling that they will follow up with the underground of the area.

There are a number of new mechanisms that players can use to explore the new map and find treasure chests. This article will break down all the new gameplay additions to the Surface of The Chasm.

Genshin Impact: New gameplay and mechanism in The Chasm

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/67…



#GenshinImpact In Version 2.6, a new area, The Chasm, will be available in Liyue. Let's take a look at the new gameplay for The Chasm.See Full Details >>> In Version 2.6, a new area, The Chasm, will be available in Liyue. Let's take a look at the new gameplay for The Chasm.See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/67…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/Xj4tWrqWrG

1) Cranes and Spoutrocks

Cranes and Spoutrocks in The Chasm (Image via HoYoverse)

In The Chasm of Genshin Impact, many cranes have been left behind by the miner. In addition, there are Spoutrocks stones that can enhance players' jumping ability. Using these two mechanisms, they can quickly reach higher places.

2) Bedrock Key

Bedrock Key in The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Liyue Qixing sets up a few magical arrays around the new area. Travelers need to find a way to dispel these setups if they want to explore The Chasm. The hint here is to destroy the Bedrock Keys that surround the area.

3) Cage-Shaped Geo Formations

Cage-Shaped Geo Formations (Image via Genshin Impact)

Natural precipitates occur around the Bedrock Keys used to seal The Chasm by hitting them with Geogranum littered around the area. This will cause the Bedrock Key to fire crystal projectiles.

The direction in which they were hit is related to the firing direction. The Bedrock Key will be affected by the crystal projectiles.

4) Unique Rock Pillars

Unique Rock Pillars in The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

Unique Rock Pillars will cause a 'resonant quake' with other similar rock pillars and certain Geo Constructs when hit by explosions or blunt force trauma. Similar large rock pillars can also be found around The Chasm. Players need to pay attention, observe the surrounding environments, and use resonances from the Unique Rock Pillars to solve puzzles.

5) Unique Rocks

Unique Rocks in The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

In addition to the Unique Rock Pillars, there is a strange, uniquely-shaped rock nearby linked to the special rock pillars. It appears to be able to pick up on some of the pillars' resonance. Maybe the quantity of symbols on the rock has something to do with how many resonances it gets in a short time.

6) Plate pressure

Plate Pressure in The Chasm (Image via Genshin Impact)

In The Chasm, players can see faint glowing pyramids in the air when a certain mechanism is pressed and triggered. They can follow the direction of the pyramid's extension and find the traces of Treasure Chests.

The pressure plate seems to be almost similar to Liyue's old area, so players won't have any problems understanding how it works.

The diaries promise that they will release more info regarding The Underground Mines of The Chasm. Although the exact date hasn't been stated, players can expect it to be announced in a few days.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen