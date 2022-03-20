Genshin Impact 2.6 to bring The Chasm map with an upside-down region and new Archon Quest

The Chasm will finally make its grand debut in Genshin Impact 2.6 alongside a new Archon Quest featuring Dainsleif. This new location features two major areas:

An overworld section

An underground section

Some Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks also showcase an upside-down section, although there isn't too much about it leaked at the moment. Still, there are other leaks to discuss regarding The Chasm.

The recent Special Program did reveal some important details regarding the forthcoming Archon Quest. It's known as Requiem of the Echoing Depths, and Dainsleif will return in it.

Genshin Impact 2.6 will introduce The Chasm and a new Archon Quest

The recent Genshin Impact 2.6 preview states the following about this new location:

"The Chasm, which has been sealed, has experienced unknown shifts in recent days. Muning, the Ministry of Civil Affairs representative, is getting worried. To calm the disturbances below, an adventurous Exploration Team is formed to head down into the depths. Go to The Chasm and clear a path of a new adventure."

It briefly mentions the underground section, which has already been leaked and discussed a bit beforehand. This old video leak features Ayato exploring an empty version of this section, which should give players a general idea of its layout.

Upside-down region in Genshin Impact 2.6

Upside-down areas are among the more peculiar parts of this new region. The player can clearly see an upside-down Teleport Waypoint, a phenomenon not seen elsewhere in Teyvat. There was an upside-down Statue of the Seven known as the Defiled Statue, but no upside-down Teleport Waypoints.

Sadly, not much lore is currently known about this strange area.

fiona⁷ 143/160 for venti @chosoed // chasm leaks



WTFSBDNWKEKEJEN ANOTHERR SKYFROST NAIL DHEJEKEK UPSIDE DOWN BUILDINGS LIKE ARCHIPELAGO HDJSKDKE OH MY GOD CELESTIA WHAT DID U DO NOW // chasm leaksWTFSBDNWKEKEJEN ANOTHERR SKYFROST NAIL DHEJEKEK UPSIDE DOWN BUILDINGS LIKE ARCHIPELAGO HDJSKDKE OH MY GOD CELESTIA WHAT DID U DO NOW https://t.co/hXLNPWTLL9

There seem to be other upside-down objects in The Chasm. Most commonly, there appear to be upside-down buildings. Like the odd Teleport Waypoint, there isn't much known about the lore here. There is a good chance that the player will find out more about The Chasm's story through the upcoming Archon Quest.

New Archon Quest in Genshin Impact 2.6

The new Archon Quest was briefly talked about in the 2.6 Special Program (Image via miHoYo)

The new Archon Quest (Requiem of the Echoing Depths) will feature Dainsleif, whose last appearance in the main storyline was in "We Will Be Reunited." The recent livestream stated the following regarding it:

"Throughout the quest, we'll be learning a lot more about Khaenri'ah as well as the Abyss. It will be a truly unforgettable adventure as we will uncover secrets of the past together."

It's logical to conclude that this Archon Quest will add to the Khaenri'ah lore. Whether it has something to do with the Cataclysm or not is currently unknown. There is presently no official notice that tells players more about it at the moment (but there is one that briefly covers Genshin Impact 2.6's 5-star characters).

Genshin Impact 2.6 is scheduled to launch on March 30, 2022, so Travelers won't have to wait long to see The Chasm. It's worth mentioning that there is still no news or leaks on when Dainsleif will become a playable character.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you care about Genshin Impact's lore? Yes No 2 votes so far