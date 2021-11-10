Who is Dainsleif in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's Dainsleif is an enigmatic fellow from Khaenri'ah, and he assists the Traveler in the "We Will Be Reunited" quest series.

He was confirmed to be a playable character back in September 27, 2020, but was never given a release date. There are no leaks discussing Dainsleif, so players shouldn't expect him to be a playable character anytime soon.

That said, there is still plenty of lore surrounding the mysterious character. Most of it takes place in the We Will Be Reunited quests, as Dainsleif hasn't been seen since that quest.

Explaining who Dainsleif is in Genshin Impact

The player meets Dainsleif at the Angel's Share tavern. (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although Dainsleif was confirmed to be a playable character in the future, there are no details about his kit, rarity, or vision. His first appearance was in the World Quest, Bough Keeper: Dainsleif. Here, he's presented as a mysterious character.

He asks the players three questions in their first meeting. From these questions, it's readily apparent that he already knows who the Traveler is and what they've accomplished so far. During this quest, Dainsleif talks about how much he despises the Abyss Order.

During the Stormterror's Lair portion of the quest, Dainsleif reveals that he is much older than he looks. It would later be explained to the player that he suffers from a curse of immortality.

Dainsleif's connection to Khaenri'ah in Genshin Impact

The fall of Khaenri'ah. (Image via Genshin Impact)

Dainsleif is one of the few characters with a connection to Khaenri'ah in Genshin Impact. Some of its citizens have become the Abyss Order members that the player sees as they progress throughout the game.

Dainsleif becomes relevant again in the "A Herald Without Adherents" quest. The Traveler reveals that they have memories of Khaenri'ah during it, as it involves their bout with the unknown God.

The Gods eventually destroyed the nation, which is part of the reason why Dainsleif isn't so keen on visiting the cathedral in Mondstadt; he doesn't like the Gods of Teyvat, in general.

More Dainsleif lore in Genshin Impact

Dainsleif keeps an eye on the first Field Tiller, as he lacks trust the cathedral and doesn't want the Abyss Order to have it. It's an important item, as it can "topple the divine thrones of Celestia".

He is seen using a telekinetic chokehold on the Abyss Herald during "A Soul Sets Apart". A blue aura surrounds his hand as he does it, but it's unlike any element currently seen in Genshin Impact.

The mysterious power of Dainsleif. (Image via Genshin Impact)

Afterward, the Traveler's sibling attacks Dainsleif, forcing him to break the chokehold. It is then revealed that the sibling is the leader of the Abyss Order. Players also find out that Dainsleif failed to stop the catastrophic event that occurred in Khaenri'ah 500 years ago.

Dainsleif has traveled with the sibling before, although they are now at odds with one another. He then enters the portal that the sibling enters, and he hasn't been seen since.

The player has continued on their journey to Inazuma afterward, still receiving no news on the enigmatic character.

