Genshin Impact: Will Dainsleif be a playable character?

Dainsleif was confirmed to be a playable character in Genshin Impact on September 27th, 2020, in an official stream.

More specifically, Dainsleif's confirmation can be seen in this Bilibili video around the 52-minute mark. The video confirms that he will be a playable character in the game in some capacity.

As far as Genshin Impact leaks go, there isn't much info about Dainsleif's status as a playable character. Other characters like Kazuha have more relevant info leaked, but that's not to say there's nothing on Dainsleif.

Dainsleif in Genshin Impact

Dainsleif already has his fans (Image via Sportskeeda)

To reiterate, Dainsleif was confirmed to be a playable character back on September 27th, 2020, during a stream that celebrated the global release of Genshin Impact. However, he has no known release date.

What is known about Dainsleif?

Dainsleif's mysterious move (Image via Sportskeeda)

It isn't known what vision Dainsleif has right now. In "We Will Be Reunited," he can summon a dark blue aura that can hold the Abyss Herald up in a manner similar to Darth Vader's Force Choke.

Advertisement

This doesn't resemble any known vision, so it's possible that Dainsleif has his own unique vision. It's unknown if it has anything to do with the nation of Khaenri'ah, as Kaeya has affiliations with that region.

Of course, Dainsleif is seen throughout Chapter 1: Act IV, but there are no more specific details as to how he will fight in Genshin Impact.

His weaponry

If anyone was curious this is what Dainsleif's weapon is currently assigned as



Note that this can change at any moment, like Albedo originally being assigned as a Bow character



*This does not mean playable soon, only an observation*#GenshinImpact #原神 #dainsleif pic.twitter.com/AfwsDWLw80 — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) May 14, 2021

As shown in the tweet above, Dainsleif is capable of using a sword. His name is spelled as "Dainslaif" in the above instance, but his official English name is Dainsleif. As Lumie brings up, this isn't an official confirmation that Dainsleif will use a sword, seeing as though Albedo ended up not using a bow (despite being leaked as such).

Genshin Impact players should remember that having minor things like this leaked does not mean that the character is going to be released soon. While it is known that Dainsleif will be playable one day, there is no info on when that'll happen.

Advertisement

There is also no data on his skillset. This means that there is nothing known about his Elemental Burst, Elemental Skill, etc. at the present. It's possible that he won't possess the Force Choke-esque move once he is playable.

Other info

While Dainsleif comes from the same region as Kaeya, their interactions are limited at the moment.

Previous Genshin Impact characters have been revealed (sometimes with their movesets), and they're still not released (as evident in Ayaka's case). It's possible that Dainsleif won't be released anytime soon, especially if he has nothing to do with the Inazuma storyline.