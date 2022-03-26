Who is Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact? Release date and rarity leaked

Kuki Shinobu is an upcoming four-star character in Genshin Impact. Characters from Inazuma like Yae Miko have mentioned her in their voice lines, and ever since the release of Arataki Itto, players have been eagerly waiting for Kuki Shinobu.

Genshin Impact version 2.6 will feature three five-star characters, including Ayato, Venti, and Ayaka. Hence, it was already obvious that Shinobu won't become playable before patch 2.7.

The latest leaks have further strengthened such claims and have suggested that Shinobu will arrive alongside Yelan in Genshin Impact 2.7.

Kuki Shinobu's release date and rarity in Genshin Impact

As per prominent leaker Lumie, Kuki Shinobu will be released in the second phase of the 2.7 update as a four-star character. However, there's no information on her weapon or playstyle.

Lumie @lumie_lumie , Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

The leaker also added that the first phase of patch 2.7 will bring in Yelan as a five-star Hydro bow character. Naturally, her banner will be accompanied by Kirin Bow in the Epitome Invocation banner.

Hence, if Lumie's claims are true, then Kuki Shinobu should be available on June 1, 2022. Patch 2.6 will be released on March 30, 2022 and based on the game's fixed 21-day banner cycle and 42-day update cycle, we can estimate the date of the beginning of the second phase of patch 2.7.

Everything to know about Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

The aforementioned leaks have compelled players to assume that Shinobu will be a featured four-star unit in Arataki Itto's rerun banner in the 2.7 update. The former is Itto's sidekick and the deputy of the Arataki gang. Hence, it makes perfect sense for HoYoverse to include them in a banner.

The lore describes Kuki as an exceptionally talented warrior and diplomat. Some of Yanfei's leaked voice lines confirmed that Shinobu studies law from Liyue. This also explains why she's always able to get Itto out of jail.

The upcoming four-star character in Genshin Impact is often portrayed as a child in concept arts. However, some leaks claim that her height is the same as Ayaka's. Even the datamines confirm that she uses a regular female model and not a child model like Klee or Qiqi.

All in all, travelers can look forward to unlocking Kuki Shinobu in the 2.7 update alongside Yelan. The beta testing for the update will also begin, which is when solid leaks regarding her model and playstyle can be expected.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul