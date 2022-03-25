Genshin impact 2.7 banner leaks: Yelan and Kuki Shinobu character release dates and rarity revealed

Yelan is an upcoming five-star character in Genshin Impact. She was surprisingly leaked during the 2.6 update's beta testing, but leakers soon clarified that she'll arrive as a Quest NPC and not as a playable character.

Another highly anticipated character among Genshin Impact players is Kuki Shinobu, who is Arataki Itto's sidekick. Apparently, the gang leader is scared of Shinobu and avoids messing with her.

On that note, here are some 2.7 leaks that have talked about the release dates and rarity of both Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu expected to release in Genshin Impact version 2.7

As per prominent leaker Lumie, Yelan will become playable as a five-star character during the first phase of the 2.7 update. Her character model leaks have already confirmed that she's a bow user and that Kirin Bow could be her signature weapon.

Lumie @lumie_lumie , Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

Despite having the power to intimidate an explosive five-star character like Itto, Kuki Shinobu will be a four-star character in Genshin Impact. Lumie believes that her banner will be available during the second phase of the 2.7 update.

The lore hasn't revealed much about Yelan and Kuki Shinobu so far. While the former is an entirely mysterious character, the latter is a law student from Liyue who subsequently joined the Arataki gang. This explains why Itto and his gang members are able to get out of jail so easily.

Kuki Shinobu might be a part of Arataki Itto rerun banner in Genshin Impact 2.7

The leaks from Lumie have led to players speculating on the banner pattern in the upcoming updates for HoYoverse's action RPG.

Considering that Yelan's banner will be available in the first phase, it makes perfect sense for an Arataki Itto rerun banner to arrive in the second phase of the 2.7 update. Players would love to see the deputy of the Arataki gang (Kuki Shinobu) and the leader (Itto) on the same banner.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (248/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ]



As Kuki (4✰) is separate from Yelan's banner, we believe this lends support to rumors of an Itto rerun in 2.7, as Kuki is a member of the Arataki gang.



This also lends support to the speculation of Heizou (Anemo, 4✰) + Kazuha for 2.8. SPECULATION, NOT A LEAKAs Kuki (4✰) is separate from Yelan's banner, we believe this lends support to rumors of an Itto rerun in 2.7, as Kuki is a member of the Arataki gang.This also lends support to the speculation of Heizou (Anemo, 4✰) + Kazuha for 2.8. [⚠️ SPECULATION, NOT A LEAK ⚠️]As Kuki (4✰) is separate from Yelan's banner, we believe this lends support to rumors of an Itto rerun in 2.7, as Kuki is a member of the Arataki gang.This also lends support to the speculation of Heizou (Anemo, 4✰) + Kazuha for 2.8.

Moreover, if Yelan and Kuki Shinobu are the new characters for patch 2.7, then it is safe to assume that Heizou won't arrive anytime before patch 2.8. He is a four-star character from Inazuma and might be featured in the rerun banner for Kazuha.

It is important to note that the information above is purely based on leaks and speculation, and readers must take it with a grain of salt. Banners are always subject to change, and it is recommended to always wait for the official confirmation.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu